Two northbound lanes closed on Interstate 75 at Proctor Road in Sarasota County after trucks hits sign, wedges under bridge

Two northbound lanes of I75 remain shut down after a truck hit an overhead sign near Proctor Road in Sarasota County Monday morning.

After striking the sign, the truck continued forward and struck a bridge, where it wedged beneath the structure.

FDOT bridge inspection personnel are on site and say the overhead sign structure sustained significant damage and will need to be removed. Once the truck is safely removed, crews will conduct a full structural inspection of the bridge to assess any potential damage.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.

