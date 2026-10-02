Tom Bayles is WGCU's Senior Environmental Reporter, covering the Everglades, water issues, coastal invasive and endangered species, and He has and a 30-year veteran journalist in Florida. Before his tenure at WGCU Public Media, he worked for The New York Times Co., the Associated Press, and the Tampa Bay Times. He earned a master's in journalism and a bachelor's in education, both from the University of South Florida. The proud father of three sons, Bayles spends his free time fishing along the Southwest Florida coast in his 20-foot Aquasport with his Whippet pup, Spencer.

Bayles’ top awards include the Gold Medal for Public Service for Investigative Reporting from the Florida Society of News Editors, the Waldo Proffitt Award for Excellence in Environmental Journalism in Florida, and being named the Sunshine State’s top environmental journalist by the Florida Press Club and FSNE. Bayles has been nominated four times for a Pulitzer Prize.

Email: tbayles@wgcu.org