Tom BaylesWGCU's Senior Environmental Reporter
Tom Bayles is WGCU's Senior Environmental Reporter, covering the Everglades, water issues, coastal invasive and endangered species, and He has and a 30-year veteran journalist in Florida. Before his tenure at WGCU Public Media, he worked for The New York Times Co., the Associated Press, and the Tampa Bay Times. He earned a master's in journalism and a bachelor's in education, both from the University of South Florida. The proud father of three sons, Bayles spends his free time fishing along the Southwest Florida coast in his 20-foot Aquasport with his Whippet pup, Spencer.
Bayles’ top awards include the Gold Medal for Public Service for Investigative Reporting from the Florida Society of News Editors, the Waldo Proffitt Award for Excellence in Environmental Journalism in Florida, and being named the Sunshine State’s top environmental journalist by the Florida Press Club and FSNE. Bayles has been nominated four times for a Pulitzer Prize.
Email: tbayles@wgcu.org
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An 11-acre stretch of land next to a birding site in Sarasota County is now open, marking the completetion of a project that turned a bare field into wildlife habitat.
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Commercial and recreational divers compete in the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission event to win fishing and boating gear.
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More than 50 of Stone’s large-format photos of cypress trees will be mounted along the 2.25-mile boardwalk that winds through Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary
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Changes in the Sanibel River's water level combined with drought conditions may have dried out a preserve's wetlands
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Buying mined sand is now commonplace throughout Florida, especially on the Gulf Coast where shoals of the easy-to-reach white powder with the pitch-perfect squeak have been all but used up
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Bacteria marking human waste is top reason Southwest Florida creeks and bays are on new list of polluted watersThe FDEP found 41 areas in state waters exceeded polluttion limits in Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties alone
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The changes would allow the use of nearly all types of off-road vehicles except those with propellers in the water, including trucks, swamp buggies, airboats, hovercraft
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Last summer, wading bird nesting was at its lowest point since consistent record-keeping began 30 years ago
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Herpetologists blame not the slider, but the former freshwater ponds in the interior of the island spiking in salinity after being inundated with saltwater storm surge from recent hurricanes.
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Fort Myers converted Billy's Creek into an urban drainage route, and now has spent the years since trying to reverse the resulting bacteria problems and nutrient pollution but so far little is working.