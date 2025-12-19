Two outdoor art festivals take place over the Jan. 3 weekend.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Guests can explore an array of mediums, including colorful freestanding sculptures.

The Naples Art Institute welcomes 250 career artists to Cambier Park for the Naples New Year’s Art Fair. Guests can explore an array of mediums, including acrylic and oil paintings, ceramics, digital art, fiber, leather, glass and wood. This festival typically attracts over 20,000 art lovers each year.

Courtesy of Paragon Festivals / Paragon Festivals The Sarasota Winter Fine Art Festival visits J.D. Hamel Park on Bayfront Drive New Year’s weekend.

The Sarasota Winter Fine Art Festival visits J.D. Hamel Park on Bayfront Drive New Year’s weekend. Produced by Paragon Festivals, this is a boutique festival, meaning it has a small number (50-75) of carefully curated exhibiting artists. It nevertheless ranks among the nation’s top art festivals.

Unlike a gallery or museum, fine art festivals such as these offer the opportunity to meet the artists in person; commission a specific piece; ask questions about technique; learn the sources of their inspiration; and purchase works directly from the artists.

Hours for both festivals are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

MORE INFORMATION:

This is the 30th anniversary of the Naples New Year’s Art Fair.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall This is the 30th anniversary of the Naples New Year’s Art Fair.

An average of 600 artists from around the country vie for between 200 and 250 coveted spots at this prestigious art festival.

Artists are selected by independent jurors to ensure the best quality original artworks for festival guests to enjoy and purchase.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Food trucks and nearby cafes provide an abundance of food options for festivalgoers.

Artists are required to be present in their booths throughout each day of the fair.

Admission is free and there is plenty of parking within walking distance of Cambier Park.

Many patrons combine their art viewing and buying experiences with a visit to Fifth Avenue restaurants, cafes and high-end retail stores and galleries.

Courtesy of Naples Art Institute / Naples Art Institute The Naples New Year's Art Fair takes place in picturesque Cambier Park.

Naples’ New Year’s Art Fair is consistently ranked among the nation’s top fine art fairs by Sunshine Artist Magazine. This annual outdoor event is also recognized on the Art Fair Source Book’s BLUE CHIP 100 Fine Art Events list and Top 7 in the nation for fine art sales.

Courtesy of Paragon Festivals. / Paragon Festivals Featured art at the Sarasota Winter Fine Art Festival

The Sarasota Winter Fine Art Festival features local, regional and national artisans.

The creations on display at this festival include works in painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, glass, ceramics, fiber and wearable art, mixed media, woodworking and more.

Admission is free.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.