University of Florida coastal experts to discuss using nature to lessen storm damage

WGCU | By Tom Bayles
Published December 9, 2025 at 5:01 PM EST
Climate change and warming sea are making flooding worse, and in many cases reshaping coastal Florida's barrier islands
USGS
/
WGCU
Climate change and warming sea are making flooding worse, and in many cases reshaping coastal Florida's barrier islands

Landscape and architecture experts from the University of Florida will be on Sanibel Island next month to discuss how to lessen tropical storm damage on barrier islands by using what nature offers.

The meeting will be led by Jules Bruck, who directs the University of Florida’s School of Landscape Architecture and Planning, and Jeff Carney, a professor in the university’s school of architecture.

More

They’ll discuss how climate change, stronger storms, and the loss of mangroves and sand dunes can make flooding worse — and how residents can turn things around to lessen the impacts.

Jules Bruck
UF
/
WGCU
Jules Bruck

The meeting for residents of Sanibel and Captiva islands will be at the Sanibel Community House at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Bruck joined the University of Florida College of Design, Construction and Planning in 2022 from the University of Delaware. Her research interests are coastal resilience, green infrastructure and public perception of sustainable landscape practices.

Jeff Carney
UF
/
WGCU
Jeff Carney

Carney is director of the Florida Institute for Built Environment Resilience. He is a registered architect and certified urban planner.

It’s free, but registration with the Sanibel-Captiva Chamber of Commerce is required.

