© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FGCU Water School and Island Coast High School students plant new mangrove forest on Fort Myers Beach

WGCU | By Emma Rodriguez
Published December 9, 2025 at 4:38 PM EST
Florida Gulf Coast University students and staff worked alongside Island Coast High School students to plant a new mangrove forest on Bowditch Point Monday. The nearly 300 propagules, detached parts of mangroves that are used as a seed, will be used as a barrier for storm surge, habitat for native species, and more. (Emma Rodriguez)

Florida Gulf Coast University students and staff worked alongside Island Coast High School students to plant a new mangrove forest on Bowditch Point Monday.

FGCU Professor of Ecology and Environmental Studies Win Everham connected the two schools for the project. Both Island Coast and FGCU had access to mangrove propagules, which develop while attached to a parent mangrove tree, detach and take root elsewhere to grow.

More

"Those propagules are legal to obtain if you find them floating and you have a permit," Everham said. "They float up onto the shore. It's a natural process."

Mangroves offer benefits to Fort Myers Beach’s ecosystem. They serve as a habitat for native species and provide sightseeing opportunities for tourists. When fully mature, mangroves protect from storm surge, a large threat to southwest Florida's barrier islands. Greg Kosik, a Natural Areas Coordinator with Lee County Parks & Recreation, says mangroves reduce wave energy and wind speeds. This helps mitigate damage from hurricanes.

"These mangroves are what really helped take the brunt of that energy, so our homes and our properties don't take it as hard," Kosik said. "So they act as that natural buffer, that energy sponge for that storm. We're really trying hard to help make sure that these mangroves are allowed that time."

Trailers and truck beds full of propagules, around 300 in total, rolled in to Bowditch Point. Both Island Coast and FGCU students and staff took to the beach to begin planting nearly 300 propagules. Island Coast Junior Riley Pemberton took pride in helping to create the forest.

"It's amazing because I saw the damages we got from Ian and Irma," Pemberton said. "It's so relieving to know that we could help prevent that from happening again."

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Environment WGCU NewsMangrovesEnvironmentStorm Surge
Emma Rodriguez
See stories by Emma Rodriguez
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Allegiant will host a hiring event in partnership with Goodwill to fill key positions at Punta Gorda Airport. The event will take place Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Goodwill Community Resource Center on Peachland Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
    Human Interest
    Allegiant and Goodwill to host hiring event at Punta Gorda Airport
    WGCU Staff
    Allegiant is to host a hiring event in partnership with Goodwill to fill key positions at Punta Gorda Airport. The event will take place Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Goodwill Community Resource Center on Peachland Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
  • FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference Aug. 12, 2025, in Tampa.
    Government & Politics
    Florida governor declares Muslim civil rights group a terrorist organization
    The Associated Press
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has designated one of the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy groups in the U.S. a "foreign terrorist organization," following a similar step by Texas last month. The directive against the Council on American-Islamic Relations comes in an executive order DeSantis posted on the social media site X Monday. It also gives the same label to the Muslim Brotherhood. Neither CAIR nor the Muslim Brotherhood is designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. government. The order instructs Florida agencies to prevent the two groups and those who have provided them material support from receiving contracts, employment and funds from a state executive or cabinet agency.
  • Education
    The lasting legacy of Dunbar High School
    WGCU News
    Nearly 100 years has passed since Dunbar High School first opened its door to students to provide the black community of Southwest Florida with the same educational standards as everyone else.