'The Apiary' at Urbanite Theatre heads a list of 24 shows at Southwest Florida theaters

This week, eight shows open, two close, 12 continue their runs and there are two limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity, community and high school theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players website Charlotte Players' 'Dial M for Murder' opens in the Langdon Pavilion March 18.

“Dial M for Murder” [Charlotte Players]: Tony and Margot Wendice have had a fractious marriage for many years, resulting in Margo’s affair with Max Halliday, an American crime writer. However, when the affair ended and Tony retired from his professional tennis career, the couple reunited and rekindled their love...or have they? In this well-known suspense thriller, Tony pursues the perfect crime. He married Margot for her money and now, after finding out about her affair, he plans to murder her for exactly the same reason. Although he initially thinks about killing her himself, Tony decides to hire an old university acquaintance and cunning criminal, Captain Lesgate, to do the dirty work for him. Despite Tony’s meticulous planning, the attempted murder goes awry and Lesgate is killed, while Margot survives. With a little quick-thinking and a lot of deceit, Tony manipulates Scotland Yard into believing that his wife was being blackmailed by Lesgate and killed him to protect her reputation. However, thanks to the determination of Max Halliday to prove his ex-lover’s innocence and the experience of Inspector Hubbard, Tony soon becomes wrapped up in his own web of lies and his guilt is exposed. Opens March 18. Runs to April 4. This week’s performances are Wednesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-255-1022 or visit https://charlotteplayers.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200491751.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Cultural Park Theatre website 'Escape to Margaritaville' runs at Cultural Park Theatre March 20-29.

“Escape to Margaritaville” [Cultural Park Theatre]: “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” is a musical comedy featuring the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia (“My Name is Earl,” “Raising Hope”) and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley (“Survivor’s Remorse,” “Shameless”), this hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you’ve been waiting for. Opens March 20. Runs to March 29. This week’s performances are Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 22 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-772-5862 or visit https://0sculturalparktheatreorg.thundertix.com/events/246183.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre website '4000 Miles' opens at Players Circle Theatre March 20 following discounted previews March 17-19.

“4000 Miles” [Players Circle Theater]: After a cross-country bike trip, young Leo makes an unplanned visit to his feisty 91-year-old grandmother Vera in her Greenwich Village apartment. Over the course of a single month, these unlikely roommates infuriate, bewilder, and ultimately reach each other in this charming dramedy. Opens March 17. Runs to April 5. Discounted performances are Tuesday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 18; and Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. Regular performances are Friday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 21 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 22 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/4000-miles/ or telephone 239-800-3292.

“How I Learned to Drive” [Venice Theatre]: Paula Vogel’s riveting debut won the Pulitzer Prize and multiple Tony and Drama Desk awards. It’s a fearless, sad, and frightening memory play about an adolescent girl and her uncle. The only man in her life who treats her well is the man who gets far too close to her. Opens March 20. Runs to April 4. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/how-i-learned-to-drive/ or telephone 941- 488-1115.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre website Based on a 1960s B-Movie, 'Little Shop' is packed with laughs, thrills, chills, and all the hit songs it made famous – 'Skid Row,' 'Feed Me' and 'Suddenly Seymour.'

“Little Shop of Horrors” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: At Mushnik’s Skid Row Florists, down-on-his-luck Seymour pines for his beautiful co-worker, Audrey (who is trapped in an abusive relationship with a sadomasochistic dentist). When Seymour stumbles across a strange and interesting new plant – with an unquenchable thirst for human blood – it looks like all his dreams may come true. Based on a 1960s B-Movie, "Little Shop" is packed with laughs, thrills, chills, and all the hit songs it made famous – “Skid Row,” “Feed Me,” “Suddenly Seymour,” and more. It's a deviously delicious American cult classic. Opens March 17. Runs to April 12 This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, March 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m.; Friday, March 20 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232082 or telephone 239-332-4488.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website 'Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream' is a dream come true for doo-wop fans.

“Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream” [Southwest Florida Theatre]: A fledgling doo-wop quartet hopes to launch their careers by winning a national radio contest. As the group navigates harmony onstage and conflict offstage, they face romantic entanglements, personal setbacks and the pressures of ambition. In addition to the title song, “Life Could Be a Dream (Sh-Boom)”, the show features such renowned doo-wop standards as “Unchained Melody,” “Duke of Earl” (Gene Chandler), “I Only Have Eyes for You” (The Flamingoes), “Tears on My Pillow” (Little Anthony and The Imperials) and “Runaround Sue” (Dion). For more, hear/read, “Southwest Florida Theatre transports audiences back to the 1950s with ‘Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream’.” Opens March 18. Runs to April 4. This week’s performances are Wednesday, March 18 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, March 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, March 20 at 2 p.m.; and Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-277-1700 or visit https://gulfcoastsymphony.org/concert/sh-boom-life-could-be-a-dream/.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre website Named a New York Times Critic's Pick, this bright, strange and mesmerizing marvel is a provocative comedy about sacrifice and the ethics of discovery.

“The Apiary” [Urbanite Theatre]: It's 22 years into the future, and honeybees are nearly extinct, except for those kept alive in labs. When a shocking event leads to an even more shocking boost in bee populations, an overqualified new lab assistant, Zora, and her talkative co-worker Pilar must decide just how far they'll go to keep the population growing... and the whole thing under wraps from their overstressed, budget-conscious supervisor, Gwen. Named a New York Times Critic's Pick, this "bright, strange and mesmerizing marvel" is a provocative comedy about sacrifice and the ethics of discovery, penned by 2022 Modern Works Festival finalist Kate Douglas. Opens March 20. Runs to April 19. This week’s performances are Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1238931 or telephone 941-321-1397.

“The Pirate Ship and the Sea Monster" and other winning plays [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Set sail on a journey of imagination in this cherished annual production featuring winning plays written by elementary students from around the world. From a pirate ship facing off with a sea monster to a forest full of unlikely heroes, these short plays are brought to life by professional actors, celebrating the boundless creativity of children for over 30 years. Opens March 22. Runs to May 2. This week’s performance is Sunday, March 22 at 10 a.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/the-pirate-ship-and-the-sea-monster-and-other-winning-plays or telephone 941-366-9000.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Courtesy of Louise Cornetta / Louise Cornetta Louise Cornetta's 'Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End' is at the Norris Center Theatre for two shows March 19 & 20.

“Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End” [The Norris Center]: “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End” is a one-woman show that takes a comic look at the beloved humorist who captured the frustrations of her generation by asking, “If life is a bowl of cherries, what am I doing in the pits?” Louise Cornetta has played this part on multiple occasions. Her performance for Arts Bonita in 2022 resulted in a nomination for a Broadway World award for best solo performance. Two shows: March 19 & 20 at 7 p.m. For tickets, call 239-213-3049 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/cit-of-naples-18198482853.

“The Silver Foxes” [Venice Theatre]: The area’s premier senior theater troupe engages, enlightens, and entertains with robust humor, song and dance. Like a fine wine, they just get better with age! Performances are March 17 -22. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/the-silver-foxes-2/ or telephone 941-488-1115.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts 'California Suite' closes at Art Center Theatre March 22.

“California Suite” [Art Center Theatre]: Written by legendary playwright Neil Simon, “California Suite” is a collection of four comedic vignettes set in adjoining rooms of a luxurious Beverly Hills hotel. Each scene offers a hilarious and heartfelt glimpse into relationships under pressure. In “Visitor from New York,” Hannah, a magazine writer, is joined by her ex-husband, the question being with whom should their daughter spend the next six months? The banter flies fast and furious, but Hannah’s well-wrought artifice crumbles as her fears take hold. “The Visitor from Philadelphia” is a wife who arrives at the suite, catching her husband “en flagrante delicto” with a drunken hooker. In ”Visitors from London,” Academy Award nominee Diana returns from the ceremony empty-handed to her husband, Sidney, whose homosexuality will be no comfort tonight. And “The Visitors from Chicago” are two couples ending a disastrous vacation they should not have shared. With Simon’s trademark humor and keen insight into human nature, the play remains one of his most beloved works. The production stars Jay Terzis as Sam Nash, Betsy Greenblatt in the dual roles of Hanna and Gert, and Mitch Frank portraying three distinct characters — Sidney, Billy, and Mort. Kathleen Barney takes on the roles of Millie and Beth, while Casey Cobb appears as Diana. Under Keenan’s direction, this ensemble cast brings energy, charm, and impeccable comic timing to Simon’s clever dialogue and memorable characters. Closes March 22. This week’s performances are Wednesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 21 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, March 22 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/arts-center-theatre/ or telephone 239-784-1186.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'The Unfriend' closes at Asolo Repertory Theatre March 22.

“The Unfriend” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: From the writer of television’s “Dr. Who,” “Sherlock” and “Dracula” comes a hilarious new play about an unwanted house guest. After 20 years of marriage, Peter and Debbie are enjoying a cruise and a break from their annoying teenagers, when they meet a suspiciously friendly fellow passenger named Elsa. Faster than you can say ‘Keep Calm and Carry On,’ she’s taken up residence in their suburban home. Asolo Rep stages the U.S premiere of this hugely entertaining and satirical look at the terrifying lengths we go to just to be nice. Runs to March 22. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 18 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 21 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 22 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/the-unfriend/ or telephone 941- 351-8000.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Featuring hits like 'Piece of My Heart' and 'Me and Bobby McGee,' this Tony-nominated experience celebrates the original wild child who shaped a generation.

“A Night with Janis Joplin” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Keating Theatre]: “A Night with Janis Joplin” unleashes one of the world’s most fiery voices in a high-voltage celebration. Joined by the unmistakable artists who inspired her – icons like Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and Etta James – Janis ignites the stage with explosive energy. Featuring hits like “Piece of My Heart” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” this Tony-nominated experience celebrates the original wild child who shaped a generation. Stars Francesca Ferrari (“A Night with Janis Joplin” national tour, North Carolina Theater and Ivoryton Playhouse). Also, hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll with Tony-nominated ‘Night with Janis Joplin.’” Extended to April 12. This week’s performances are sold out except Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. For tickets to performances later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-stage-iii-series/a-night-with-janis-joplin.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre website 'Annie' plays at Venice Theatre through April 4.

“Annie” [Venice Theatre]: Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Annie follows a spirited orphan’s adventures in New York City during the Great Depression. The sun will come out tomorrow in this smash-hit musical featuring our community’s “stars-to-be.” There are two casts. The Red Cast is led by Emery Ledbetter as Annie and Joseph Giglia as Warbucks. The Blue Cast features Cora Clinch as Annie and John Lemon as Warbucks. Runs to April 4. For tickets, visithttps://venicetheatre.org/events/annie/ or telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre website This Andrew Lloyd Webber record-breaking musical is a dazzling spectacle of music, dance, and fantasy.

“CATS” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This Andrew Lloyd Webber record-breaking musical is a dazzling spectacle of music, dance, and fantasy. On one magical night, the Jellicle Cats gather for their annual ball, where their wise leader, Old Deuteronomy, will choose one cat to be reborn. As each cat shares their story—from the mischievous Rum Tum Tugger to the hauntingly beautiful Grizabella—you’ll be swept into a mesmerizing world of mystery and wonder. Featuring the iconic Memory, “CATS” is a breathtaking celebration of life, second chances, and the power of community. For more, read “Broadway Palm and Cape Coral Animal Shelter join forces to draw attention to Lee County cat crisis.” Runs to April 4. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 18 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 19 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 21 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 22 at 1 p.m. [Lunch for matinee performances is at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for twilight and evening shows.] For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/cats/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Eisenhower, This Piece of Ground' has been extended by Florida Studio Theatre through April 5.

“Eisenhower, This Piece of Ground” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: History remembers the general. This play introduces the man. In a candid reflection on leadership, legacy, and the weight of responsibility, Dwight D. Eisenhower reveals the private doubts and steadfast convictions that defined a president’s time in office. A gripping solo portrait of one of America’s most steady hands in turbulent times. Extended through April 5. This week’s performances are sold out except Wednesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74438?_gl=1*70ldur*_gcl_au*MTE3NTM2MTY2OC4xNzY4MTY1NDUw.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe This show features the gospel music you know and love as only Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe can imagine it, accompanied by the sizzling live WBTT band.

“How I Got Over, A Gospel Revue” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: In 2017 Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe premiered “How I Got Over” at the National (now International) Black Theatre Festival to rave reviews. To celebrate the 2025-2026 Soul of a People season, WBTT is presenting the gospel revue on the Donnelly Theatre main stage. This show features the gospel music you know and love as only WBTT can imagine it, accompanied by the sizzling live WBTT band. Traditional songs like “Travelin’ Shoes,” “Amazing Grace” and “When The Saints Go Marching In” are combined with more current ones such as “Elijah Rock,” “Oh Happy Day,” and “His Eye Is On The Sparrow” to bring you a show that’s sung from WBTT’s heart. Experience the joy and hope of gospel music in this high-energy, electrifying show. You haven’t seen gospel like this before! For more, visit “Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe continues its ‘Soul of a People’ theater season with gospel revue.” Runs to March 29. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000004p8xJMAQ.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre From the epic annual snowbird migration and abundant roundabout confusion, nothing is safe from a good-spirited tease in this audience-favorite FST Improv show.

“Life’s a Beach” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Drawing inspiration from audience suggestions, the cast of FST Improv weaves sketches, musical numbers, and classic improv games that pay special tribute to this beautiful spot in paradise we hold dear. From the epic annual snowbird migration and abundant roundabout confusion to dogs in strollers and seemingly never-ending construction, nothing is safe from a good-spirited tease in this audience-favorite FST Improv show. Runs through March 28. However, the next performance is Saturday, March 21 at 8:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/lifes-a-beach.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Secrets, surprises, and plenty of laughs unfold when a winning lottery ticket goes missing.

“Love, Lies and the Lottery” [Off Broadway Palm]: Secrets, surprises, and plenty of laughs unfold when a winning lottery ticket goes missing. Pandemonium erupts in this high-energy comedy filled with mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, and outrageous twists. As lies pile up and the truth unravels, relationships are tested, and hilarity ensues. With love on the line and a fortune at stake, get ready for a whirlwind of humor and heartfelt surprises. Runs to April 11. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 18 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 19 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 21 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 22 at 1 p.m. [Lunch for matinee performances is at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for twilight and evening shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/love-lies-and-the-lottery/.

“9 to 5” [The Naples Players]: An uproarious and uplifting musical that has audiences laughing, singing, and rooting for the underdogs. With Tony-nominated toe-tapping songs by Dolly Parton and unforgettable moments, “9 to 5 The Musical” is a celebration of friendship and resilience, and proves the power of standing up for what’s right. Runs to April 12. Performs in the Kizzie Theatre. This week’s performances are Wednesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/9-to-5/.

The Studio Players Courtesy of The Studio Players

“November” [The Studio Players]: “November” is David Mamet's new Oval Office satire.

It depicts one day in the life of a beleaguered American commander-in-chief. It's November in the presidential election year, and incumbent Charles Smith's chances for reelection are looking grim. Approval ratings are down, his money's running out, and nuclear war might be imminent. Though his staff has thrown in the towel and his wife has begun to prepare for her post-White House life, Chuck isn't ready to give up just yet. Amidst the biggest fight of his political career, the president has to find time to pardon a couple of turkeys - saving them from the slaughter before Thanksgiving — and this simple PR event inspires Smith to risk it all in attempt to win back public support. With Mamet's characteristic no-holds-barred style and under the direction of Brett Marston, “November” is a scathingly hilarious take on the state of America today and the lengths to which people will go to win. Runs to March 29. This week’s performances are Friday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 22 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/the-studio-players/november-by-david-mament#/ or telephone 239-398-9192.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Quirky, charming, and packed with guilty pleasures, 'One Hit Wonders' proves that sometimes one hit is all you need.

“One Hit Wonders” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “One Hit Wonders” is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time. From the epic storytelling of “American Pie” to the carefree whistle of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” this show celebrates the artists who gave us a single great hit. Quirky, charming, and packed with guilty pleasures, “One Hit Wonders” proves that sometimes one hit is all you need. For more, visit “Part of the fun with Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘One Hit Wonders’ is discovering which songs are included in the revue.” Runs to June 21. This week’s performances are sold out except Saturday, March 21 at 6 p.m. For tickets later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74334?_gl=1*7g5sc4*_gcl_au*MTQ3MzI5MzQyOC4xNzcwNTg5NTc3.

Courtesy of Frank Blocker / Frank Blocker Each Wednesday evening in March, the Norris Center Auditorium is featuring performances of the multi-award-winning comedy 'Stabilized Not Controlled.'

“Stabilized Not Controlled” [The Norris Center]: Each Wednesday evening in March, the Norris Center Auditorium in Naples is featuring performances of the multi-award-winning comedy “Stabilized Not Controlled,” written and performed by Southwest Florida-based actor, director, playwright, and educator Frank Blocker, who has been dubbed the man of 100 voices. It’s a dark comedy blending theatre, stand-up and character comedy. The story takes place in a five-story walkup on Manhattan’s Upper East Side where the greedy landlord dubbed “Killer Joe” is fighting his rent-stabilized tenants for control of the building as the colorful cast of tenants fight to stay in their homes. For more, hear John Davis’ interview of Blocker on Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition. For tickets, call 239-213-3049 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/cit-of-naples-18198482853.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse 'The Importance of Being Earnest' plays at Gulfshore Playhouse through April 4.

“The Importance of Being Earnest” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: This wildly witty comedy set in the beauty and grandeur of Victorian England is one of the funniest plays ever written. Two debonair bachelors, Jack and Algernon, each lead a hidden double life to shirk responsibilities and follow their whims. But when their alter egos have the chance to win the hearts of two society ladies, hijinks ensue as they try not to get tangled up in their own web of lies. You won’t want to miss the hilarious twists and turns of this timeless comedy. Runs to April 4. Performances are Tuesday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 22 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7759/34201.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre’s 'Three Pianos' is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic.

“Three Pianos” [Florida Studio Theatre]: They broke the rules. They rewrote the charts. And they made us all believe that a single piano could change everything. Florida Studio Theatre’s “Three Pianos” is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic. From Billy Joel to Stevie Wonder, from Carole King to Sara Bareilles, these are the performers who refused to play by the rules—using melody, rhythm, and poetry to redefine what popular music could be. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, “Three Pianos” honors the legacy of the great piano storytellers. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates piano legends who refused to play by the rules.” Runs through April 27. This week’s performances are sold out except Saturday, March 21 at 6 p.m. For tickets to shows later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/three-pianos/subscribe-to-winter-cab-2. Also, “Florida Studio Theatre extends ‘Three Pianos.’”

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.