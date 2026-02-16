© 2026 WGCU News
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe continues its 'Soul of a People' theater season with gospel revue

WGCU | By Tom Hall
Published February 16, 2026 at 12:13 PM EST
Cast of 'How I Got Over, A Gospel Revue'
Courtesy of Sorcha Augustine and Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
/
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
'How I Got Over: A Gospel Revue' is the latest show in Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s 'Soul of a People' season

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s Artistic Director Nate Jacobs wrote “How I Got Over: A Gospel Revue” in 2016 to celebrate gospel and put a spotlight Mahalia Jackson, a pioneer of the gospel genre.

“’How I Got Over’ celebrates gospel, the history of gospel music in America, around the world even, and why that is so powerful and impactful in all people, but especially the African American experience in this country,” said Jacobs. “Why does that music hold so much impact and value and depth for us as a people? And since the days of slavery singing in the cotton fields, what is that meaning of why that plays a big part in who we are?”

This time around, Jacobs’ revue celebrates gospel artists such as Andre Crouch and Kirk Franklin and songs like “Center of My Joy” that have put their stamp on the genre and become beloved around the world. Of course, gospel staples such as “Oh Happy Day” and “When the Saints Go Marching In” won’t be forgotten.

Accompanied by a live band, the show’s large ensemble cast features numerous fan favorite artists, former Stage of Discovery students turned professional young artists, and some brand-new faces to the Donnelly Theatre stage.

(from l-r) Actors Raleigh Mosely II, Michael Mejia-Mendez, Brian L. Boyd and Sheldon Rhoden
Courtesy Sorcha Augustine and Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
/
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
Some of the most popular male WBTT artists perform in ‘How I Got Over,’ including (from left to right) Raleigh Mosely II, Michael Mejia-Mendez, Brian L. Boyd and Sheldon Rhoden

MORE INFORMATION:

The WBTT female artists who will be featured in ‘How I Got Over’ include (from l-r) Maicy Powell, Stephanie Zandra and Jada Carson.
Courtesy of Sorcha Augustine and Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
/
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
The WBTT female artists who will be featured in ‘How I Got Over’ include (from l-r) Maicy Powell, Stephanie Zandra and Jada Carson.

The story is told through song and dance in a setting that is familiar to many African Americans: the church.

The cast is accompanied by a live band led by Music Director Matthew McKinnon, who will also play main keys. The other members include Jamar Camp as assistant MD/keys 2; Dominic Santini, bass; and Alex Durant, drums.

The show’s choreographer is Donald Frison.

“Our 2026 production will have audiences up on their feet and filled with inspiration and joyful spirit,” said Jacobs. “I have been inspired – both personally and professionally – by the gospel greats we’ll be featuring in ‘How I Got Over’ and we invite the community to experience the joy and hope of gospel music as our artists raise the rafters of the WBTT theatre!”

Donnelly Theatre
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
'How I Got Over, A Gospel Revue' is held in the Donnelly Theatre at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

Performances take place Tuesdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with matinees Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $54 for adults, $24 for students (25 and under) and active military, and $44 for adults for preview shows (first three nights of the run).

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe signage
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
The mission of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is to produce professional theatre that promotes and celebrates African American history and experience.

Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or call the Box Office (941-366-1505) for tickets.

Tom Hall
See stories by Tom Hall
