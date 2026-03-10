Florida Studio Theatre extends 'Three Pianos'

The show’s been described as “heart and soul,” “a true crowd pleaser,” “electric” and “unapologetically fun.” From Billy Joel to Alicia Keys and Carole King, Ray Charles to Freddie Mercury and Elton John, “Three Pianos” celebrates the piano legends who refused to play by the rules.

Recognizing that Sarah Hund, Eddie Weave, Jared Svoboda and Devin McDuffy have been playing to sold-out Goldstein Cabaret audiences for weeks, Florida Studio Theatre has extended the show through April 19th to give everyone the opportunity to see this fresh, vibrant, foot-stomping show.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Sarah Hund performs on piano during 'Three Pianos' in the Goldstein Cabaret.

MORE INFORMATION:

Responding to the heavy demand for tickets, Florida Studio Theatre has extended “Three Pianos” through April 19. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins, and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, the revue celebrates legendary piano-driven hits and the bold artists who redefined popular music from behind the keys.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Sarah Hund and Jared Svoboda perform number during 'Three Pianos.'

Bringing these upbeat tunes to the Goldstein Cabaret is Sarah Hund (“Lucky Stiff,” “Once,” “Honor Killing,” “The Blue Eyed Bettys,” “American Pie,” “Take It to the Limit”), Eddie Weaver (“The ‘70s: More Than a Decade,” “Cinderella,” “The Wanderers”), Jared Svoboda (FST debut) and Devin McDuffy (FST debut).

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre From Billy Joel to Alicia Keys and Carole King, Ray Charles to Freddie Mercury and Elton John, 'Three Pianos' celebrates the piano legends who refused to play by the rules.

“I want people to leave this show feeling the joy that we feel onstage when playing this incredible music,” said McDuffy. “I want them to absorb the good vibes and be reminded of the power that music holds to inspire and move communities. Most of all, I want them to feel the sense of unity that music can bring to us all.”

“The show is a celebration of all these artists and how they wanted to share what they genuinely felt,” Weaver added.

“They were people who wanted to share what they had to say, more so than just be stars,” Svoboda noted. “They aren’t the typical cookie-cutter rock stars: they’re the rebels, romantics, and risk-takers of the music world.”

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Three Pianos' celebrates the singer-songwriters who wanted to share what they had to say, more so than just be stars.

In addition to Rebecca and Richard Hopkins, Sarah Durham and Jim Prosser, the “Three Pianos” creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (Director), John Bronston (Music Direction), Nathaniel Beliveau (Music), Andrew Gray (Lighting & Scenic Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), Madison Queen (Costume Design), Leigh Womack (Sound & Light Board Operator), Allison Hannon (Projections Designer), and Sage Brown (Stage Manager).

“Three Pianos” is part of FST’s three-show Winter Cabaret subscription, which also includes “One Hit Wonders,” a celebration of songs that only topped the charts once but left a permanent mark on pop culture, and “ Feeling Good,” which concluded its run last month.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Keating Theatre is one of five venues operated by Florida Studio Theatre in downtown Sarasota.

About Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre is Sarasota’s contemporary theater. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theater that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, FST is where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theater.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Three Pianos' performances take place in Goldstein Cabaret.

FST is the largest subscription theatre in the state of Florida and among the largest in the country. It serves more than 225,000 live attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children’s Theatre, Improv, The FST School, and New Play Development. Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theatres located in the heart of downtown Sarasota. Each theatre is small in size and large in impact – providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.

