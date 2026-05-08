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Lee County school board to vote on hiring of a staff attorney Tuesday

WGCU | By Dayna Harpster
Published May 8, 2026 at 1:12 PM EDT
Lee County School Board members discuss hiring a new board attorney.
Lee County Board of Education
Lee County School Board members discuss hiring a new board attorney.

The Lee County School Board will vote on a contract for a Chief Staff Attorney at its meeting Tuesday evening. This is a new position proposed by the superintendent and approved by the board earlier this year. Previously, one attorney served both the board and the school district.

Kevin Pendley
Kevin Pendley

Up for hire is Kevin William Pendley, who is a Florida Bar Board Certified Specialist in Education Law. He will serve a two-year term beginning May 13, 2026, and ending June 30, 2028. The contract is for $214,500, salary and benefits for a total cost of $339,601.26. 
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Education WGCU NewsSchool District of Lee CountyLee County Schools
Dayna Harpster
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