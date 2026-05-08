Lee County DOT advises motorists of traffic pattern changes on Fiddlesticks Boulevard

The Lee County Department of Transportation advises motorists that Fiddlesticks Boulevard traffic will be shifted to the new roundabout the week of May 11 in order to access Three Oaks Parkway Extension and Daniels Parkway.

Motorists will be using the new northbound lanes of Three Oaks Parkway configured to one lane in each direction. The contractor will then build the southbound lanes for Three Oaks Parkway and the new driveway to the Publix Shopping Center.

The Cody Lee Lane intersection with Three Oaks Parkway will remain open, but no left turning traffic will be permitted to or from the side streets in this phase. Access to Daniels Parkway from the Publix Shopping Center will be west on Cody Lee Lane to Powers Court or through the southern driveway to the roundabout on Fiddlesticks Boulevard and north on Three Oaks Parkway.

Motorists can use the roundabout to Old Fiddlesticks Boulevard to access the Publix Shopping Center from the south. Palomino Lane will reopen to traffic Friday, May 15.

This work is necessary as part of the Lee DOT project that will extend Three Oaks Parkway from Alico Road to Daniels Parkway and widen Daniels Parkway to eight lanes from Danport Boulevard to Powers Court / Apaloosa Lane. Construction is expected to be complete in Spring 2028.

This is a Tier 1 project for the Lee Board of County Commissioners, which strategically prioritizes infrastructure as the county’s population grows.

For more information about the Three Oaks Parkway Extension Project, visit https://threeoaksextension.com. Residents can monitor DOT’s weekly Roadwatch for updates. Visit www.leegov.com/dot/roadwatchupdate.

Note that that the adjacent Florida Department of Transportation project at I-75 / Daniels Parkway interchange is separate from this work.

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