Limited run of 'Confederates' continues Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's exploration of playwright Dominique Morisseau's work

“Confederates” is a time-bending drama that braids together two powerful stories of Black womanhood across centuries.

In present day, Sandra, a brilliant political science professor, navigates the pressures of academia, public scrutiny, and racial bias. During the Civil War, Sara, an enslaved woman – and daring Union spy – risks everything to claim her freedom and voice.

As the women’s journeys unfold in parallel, past and present collide in surprising and provocative ways. Urgent, witty, and deeply human, “Confederates” challenges audiences to confront America’s unfinished history while celebrating resilience, intellect, and the enduring fight for liberation.

The play runs May 13-24 in the Howard J. Millman Black Box Theatre at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe The cast of ‘Confederates’ (from left to right) consists of Laura McKennan, Moriah Cary, Peterly Jean-Baptiste, Jazzmin Carson and Canela Vasquez.

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“Confederates” represents a continuation of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s exploration of the works of important contemporary playwright, MacArthur fellow and multiple NAACP Image Award-winner Dominique Morisseau.

The play premiered off-Broadway in March 2022 at New York’s Signature Theatre Company.

WBTT’s Assistant Artistic Director/Director of Education Jim Weaver directs Jazzmin Carson, Moriah Cary, Canela Vasquez, Laura McKennan and Peterly Jean-Baptiste.

“When I read this play, something about it rang true and stayed with me even as I mounted other productions,” said Weaver. “I knew that I wanted to direct it one day. It begs the question, ‘How far have we really come in our dealings with each other?’ Whether it be past or present, culturally internal or external, our thoughts are clouded by so many layers of history it asks whether we can truly let go of our biases and transcend to a better understanding of each other … and ourselves.”

Courtesy of Playwright Dominique Morisseau / Playwright Dominique Morisseau Playwright Dominique Morisseau

Dominique Morisseau is an acclaimed American playwright, actress, and producer from Detroit. She emerged as a leading voice in contemporary theatre with her celebrated “Detroit Project” trilogy: “Detroit ’67,” “Paradise Blue,” and “Skeleton Crew.”

Known for centering Black life, labor, and community in America, Morisseau’s work has been produced nationally and internationally. She has received numerous honors, including the Obie Award and the Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama. She continues to shape the American theater landscape through powerful storytelling and arts advocacy.

Earlier this season, WBTT presented a MainStage production of “Paradise Blue.” Last season, the theatre hosted a reading of that play in the Millman Black Box Theatre. Additionally, a staging of Morisseau’s “Pipeline” was planned for the 2020–2021 season but, due to COVID-19, a taping was filmed and screened instead. In April of that same year, Morisseau participated in a WBTT Voices Community Forum, titled “Telling Our Stories in the Black Theatre,” where she discussed her work as a playwright.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe The cast of ‘Confederates’ (clockwise from front, seated): Moriah Cary, Canela Vasquez, Peterly Jean-Baptiste, Jazzmin Carson and Laura McKennan.

“We are thrilled to continue to produce dramatic offerings from important playwrights – past and present,” added WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs. “We believe that Dominique is one of today’s most eloquent Black voices. With ‘Confederates,’ she tackles serious topics such as racism and gender bias and does so with great intelligence and humor. This is the perfect production for our intimate Howard J. Millman Black Box Theatre.”

Performances take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday, May 13, 14 and 15, and at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17 and Tuesday through Sunday, May 19-24.

Tickets are $45/adults, $20/students (25 and under) and active military. Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or call the box office (941-366-1505) for tickets.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe performs in the Donnelly Theatre in Sarasota.

About Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

The mission of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) is to produce professional theatre that promotes and celebrates African American history and experience, engages a broad base of patrons and audiences, supports the development of a dynamic group of aspiring artists, and builds confidence in youth of color. Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org for more information.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.