Wildfire burning Saturday afternoon by NB I-75 just north of Lee-Charlotte county line

A wildfire of undetermined origin was burning alongside northbound Interstate 75 Saturday with smoke and flames visible from the freeway.

No acreages or containment numbers were available as of 6 p.m. The Myakka unit of the Florida Forest Service was handling the blaze with Florida Highway Patrol units on scene.

FDOT I-75 camera Smoke and flames could be seen near I-75 in Charlotte County Saturday afternoon.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.