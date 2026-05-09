Wildfire burning Saturday afternoon by NB I-75 just north of Lee-Charlotte county line
A wildfire of undetermined origin was burning alongside northbound Interstate 75 Saturday with smoke and flames visible from the freeway.
No acreages or containment numbers were available as of 6 p.m. The Myakka unit of the Florida Forest Service was handling the blaze with Florida Highway Patrol units on scene.
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