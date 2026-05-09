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Wildfire burning Saturday afternoon by NB I-75 just north of Lee-Charlotte county line

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published May 9, 2026 at 5:57 PM EDT
Smoke and flames could be seen near I-75 in Charlotte County Saturday afternoon.
Jennifer Crawford/WGCU
Smoke and flames could be seen near I-75 in Charlotte County Saturday afternoon.

A wildfire of undetermined origin was burning alongside northbound Interstate 75 Saturday with smoke and flames visible from the freeway.

No acreages or containment numbers were available as of 6 p.m. The Myakka unit of the Florida Forest Service was handling the blaze with Florida Highway Patrol units on scene.

Smoke and flames could be seen near I-75 in Charlotte County Saturday afternoon.
FDOT I-75 camera
Smoke and flames could be seen near I-75 in Charlotte County Saturday afternoon.

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Environment WGCU NewsWildfiresCharlotte County
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