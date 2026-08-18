Highlands County to lower millage rate while beefing up funds for insurance, fuel and wages

Before official Highlands County budget hearings can happen in September, finance officials like to have ballpark tax and spending figures to work with to help complete the budget.

County Commissioners are well aware that just about everything is more expensive these days. That’s why it was no surprise when they found out the county needed to add about $250,000 to the fuel fund.

The insurance fund would need an additional $210,000. Those additions plus a new cost for higher raises for some employees and the county needs close to $500,000 in additional funds for the next fiscal year starting Oct. 1.

What was a bit of a surprise was the commissioners insistence that those funds be amplified while cutting the current millage rate.

Chairman Don Elwell and others directed staff to make it work, including 5% raises for some workers in the coming year.

"I think it sends the right message to the employees, especially the ones that are the best ones that we want to keep and the best ones that are doing the best jobs," said Elwell.

The millage rate was set at 7.5 mills. A mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 in taxable assessed value of a property.

The current rate for this fiscal year is 7.6 mills. For residents of Highlands who have a home with a $100,000 taxable value, they could see an $8 decrease on tax bill from the county.

The official public hearings on the budget are Sept. 3 and 15.

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