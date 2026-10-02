Alliance, Cape Coral Art Center host town hall Monday about the arts in Cape Coral and impact of Amendment 3

The Alliance for the Arts and the Cape Coral Art Center are hosting a town hall meeting on Monday, Oct. 5 to discuss art and culture issues impacting Southwest Florida.

The town hall will focus on key priorities shaping the future of arts and culture in Southwest Florida, with an emphasis on the arts in Cape Coral and the Amendment 3 ballot initiative that could impact local funding for arts programming and education. Neil Volz, the executive director of the Alliance for the Arts, will moderate a panel that includes artists David Acevedo, Cesar Aguilera and Brian Weaver, Alliance Board President Carolyn Gora and Sierra Club Development Director Jessica Wisdom.

The event, which includes an audience Q&A, runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cape Coral Art Center.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Alliance for the Arts Executive Director Neil Volz will moderate the discussion.

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The Arts & Culture Town Hall is a collaboration between the Alliance for the Arts and the Cape Coral Art Center and builds on the momentum of previous arts and culture town halls organized through the Alliance.

Courtesy of David Acevedo / David Acevedo Local artist and gallery owner David Acevedo is one of the town hall's panelists.

The panelists include:



David Acevedo, visual artist, arts writer, owner of DAAS CO-OP Art Gallery & Gifts and The Union Artist Studios, curator & Cape Arts Network treasurer;

Cesar Aguilera, artist, curator for Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center, co-founder Artsemble Underground;

Caroline Gora, artist, president of the board of directors for the Alliance of the Arts;

Jessica Wisdom, Florida chapter development director, Sierra Club; and

Brian Weaver, artist, co-founder of Artsemble Underground.

Courtesy of Cesar Aguilera / Cesar Aguilera Local artist, Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center curator and Artsemble Underground co-founder Cesar Aguilera is one of the town hall panelists.

The panel discussion will explore topics such as:



Arts funding concerns, opportunities, and resources;

Amendment 3;

The role of local and government support for the arts;

Public art in Cape Coral;

Arts advocacy;

What it means to advocate for the arts in Cape Coral; and

Building partnerships between artists, businesses, and the community.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Artist, art instructor, former Fort Myers Public Art Committee chair and Alliance for the Arts board president Carolyn Gora is one of the town hall's panelists.

The panel discussion is expected to last approximately 60-90 minutes, followed by a moderated audience Q&A.

The Cape Coral Art Center is at 4533 Coronado Parkway, Cape Coral.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.