Local museum gives new generations a look at military history

It started nearly two decades ago with two friends and a handful of military artifacts. In 2006, the Veterans History Museum began with two veterans collecting military memorabilia at flea markets and yard sales. When they were offered space at Naples Airport, they set up two picnic tables to display their collection. Nearly two decades later, that small collection has grown into a volunteer-run museum featuring artifacts representing conflicts throughout American history.

After airport renovations, the museum had to relocate in 2025, volunteers were forced to move thousands of artifacts, including an entire military tank. But the move has not stopped the museum from expanding its collection.

“We started adding some extra cases: the Korean War, Vietnam War and the Gulf Wars,” said museum President David Hinds. “And plus, we honor the women in the military.”

Hinds served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966 to 1968, including a tour in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967 near the Demilitarized Zone, which separated North and South Vietnam.

He was wounded three times during his service and received three Purple Hearts, along with other medals. Now, Hinds said, one of the museum’s biggest challenges is making sure younger generations remember the history behind the glass cases.

“It’s unfortunate you have some people now. You mentioned Vietnam, and they don’t know where Vietnam is at, and they don’t know anything about the Vietnam War because I guess it’s been too long,” Hinds said.

For some young visitors, the museum offers an opportunity to learn about those conflicts firsthand. Siblings Lucia Villavicencio, 11, and Santiago Villavicencio, 8, came to the museum curious about the aircraft models and military uniforms. They left thinking about the real human cost of war.

“My favorite was World War I ... so much action, but trying to find peace between countries. We can improve many things ” Lucia said.

“I think we can improve our relationship with other countries by visiting others and making peace,” Santiago added.

The Veterans History Museum is run entirely by volunteer veterans and community members. It is now located inside the Collier County Museum building on the Collier County Government Center campus near Airport Road and U.S. 41. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free.

“When people walk in, we try to have something from every war to remind them of their great-grandparents, their fathers, their sons, their brothers — that we represent,” Hinds said.

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