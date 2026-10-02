Florida International Air Show sees one cancellation, two schedule additions

The U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team won't be making an appearance at the Florida International Air Show due to a military decision. The event, which will showcase aircraft, performers and exhibits, is scheduled for Nov. 7-8 at the Punta Gorda Airport, with gates opening at 9 a.m. each day.

“We share the disappointment of everyone who was looking forward to seeing the F-35A,” Denise Dull, President of the Florida International Air Show said. “Our Board is pivoting quickly and remains committed to presenting a full and exciting lineup while creating an unforgettable aviation experience for families throughout Southwest Florida.”

Recent schedule additions include the MiG-17 subsonic fighter jet, which was introduced in 1952 and the TA-4J Skyhawk jet trainer, introduced in 1969.

To purchase a ticket, visit https://www.floridaairshow.com/.

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