© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida International Air Show sees one cancellation, two schedule additions

WGCU | By Emma Rodriguez
Published October 2, 2026 at 7:18 AM EDT

The U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team won't be making an appearance at the Florida International Air Show due to a military decision. The event, which will showcase aircraft, performers and exhibits, is scheduled for Nov. 7-8 at the Punta Gorda Airport, with gates opening at 9 a.m. each day.

“We share the disappointment of everyone who was looking forward to seeing the F-35A,” Denise Dull, President of the Florida International Air Show said. “Our Board is pivoting quickly and remains committed to presenting a full and exciting lineup while creating an unforgettable aviation experience for families throughout Southwest Florida.”

Recent schedule additions include the MiG-17 subsonic fighter jet, which was introduced in 1952 and the TA-4J Skyhawk jet trainer, introduced in 1969.

To purchase a ticket, visit https://www.floridaairshow.com/.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Human Interest Community EventsEntertainmentWGCU News
Emma Rodriguez
See stories by Emma Rodriguez
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU