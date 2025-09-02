Samuel Brucker

© 2025 WGCU News
  • One of the 13 new Spin e-scooter corrals in downtown Fort Myers sits at the corner of Jackson and Main streets.
    About one month after Richard Ruel died in a fatal e-scooter accident, his family is still mourning as the City of Fort Myers and Spin, a micromobility company headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., began rolling out the first phase of an agreement to bring a new form of transportation to the streets of downtown Fort Myers. While some support the initiative, others are concerned about what the program lacks and what it could bring to the already bustling streets and sidewalks of the downtown area.