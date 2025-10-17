© 2025 WGCU News
Local business among Florida’s Top 10 manufacturing employers of choice

WGCU | By Samuel Brucker
Published October 17, 2025 at 8:01 PM EDT
Samuel, an employee at Ecological Laboratories Inc. for five years, says he loves his job and feels it’s not just a community, but a family. He adds that it’s the first job he’s had with multiple breaks rather than just one 30-minute lunch. Employees typically get a 15-minute break in the morning, an hour for lunch and a 10-minute break at 3 p.m., according to Samuel.
1 of 18  — IMG_5019.jpeg
Samuel, an employee at Ecological Laboratories Inc. for five years, says he loves his job and feels it’s not just a community, but a family. He adds that it’s the first job he’s had with multiple breaks rather than just one 30-minute lunch. Employees typically get a 15-minute break in the morning, an hour for lunch and a 10-minute break at 3 p.m., according to Samuel.
Samuel Brucker / Ecological Laboratories Inc.
Kristin, an employee at Ecological Laboratories Inc. in Cape Coral, packages products for international orders bound for countries such as Germany and Singapore. Despite injuring herself one night while leaving work and stepping into an Uber, she says she still enjoys her job and appreciates the support she gets from her coworkers.
2 of 18  — IMG_5110.jpeg
Kristin, an employee at Ecological Laboratories Inc. in Cape Coral, packages products for international orders bound for countries such as Germany and Singapore. Despite injuring herself one night while leaving work and stepping into an Uber, she says she still enjoys her job and appreciates the support she gets from her coworkers.
Samuel Brucker / Ecological Laboratories Inc.
Ecological Laboratories’ sign stands in front of the Cape Coral location, the company’s primary site after moving major operations from New York in 1998.
3 of 18  — IMG_5182.jpeg
Ecological Laboratories’ sign stands in front of the Cape Coral location, the company’s primary site after moving major operations from New York in 1998.
Samuel Brucker / Ecological Laboratories Inc.
Ecological Laboratories’ employee break room features two televisions, vending machines, a kitchen area with a microwave and sink, cabinet storage and refrigerated space. The company’s production manager owns the vending machines, allowing him to grow his own business while working at the company.
4 of 18  — IMG_5065.dng
Ecological Laboratories’ employee break room features two televisions, vending machines, a kitchen area with a microwave and sink, cabinet storage and refrigerated space. The company’s production manager owns the vending machines, allowing him to grow his own business while working at the company.
Samuel Brucker / Ecological Laboratories Inc.
Divers train at Crystal Lake Park in Cape Coral, collecting ground samples below the lake’s surface. The samples, containing sludge and water, are tested at Ecological Laboratories Inc. to study how biological and organic processes interact with the company’s natural products.
5 of 18  — IMG_5150.jpeg
Divers train at Crystal Lake Park in Cape Coral, collecting ground samples below the lake’s surface. The samples, containing sludge and water, are tested at Ecological Laboratories Inc. to study how biological and organic processes interact with the company’s natural products.
Samuel Brucker / Ecological Laboratories Inc.
Ecological Laboratories’ main research and development lab is where samples are brought and analyzed using various scientific instruments and methods.
6 of 18  — IMG_5169.jpeg
Ecological Laboratories’ main research and development lab is where samples are brought and analyzed using various scientific instruments and methods.
Samuel Brucker / Ecological Laboratories Inc.
Petri dishes grow bacterial cultures in Ecological Laboratories’ main research and development lab.
7 of 18  — IMG_5160.jpeg
Petri dishes grow bacterial cultures in Ecological Laboratories’ main research and development lab.
Samuel Brucker / Ecological Laboratories Inc.
An instrument reads and records levels of gases such as carbon dioxide, methane and hydrogen sulfide. The methane is separated from farm waste, creating an odorless, colorless biofuel similar to natural gas.
8 of 18  — IMG_4922.jpeg
An instrument reads and records levels of gases such as carbon dioxide, methane and hydrogen sulfide. The methane is separated from farm waste, creating an odorless, colorless biofuel similar to natural gas.
Samuel Brucker / Ecological Laboratories Inc.
Nitrification of bacteria in this room—a crucial step in Ecological Laboratories’ manufacturing process—is dedicated to producing products for human consumption, preventing cross-contamination with those not intended for human use.
9 of 18  — IMG_5129.jpeg
Nitrification of bacteria in this room—a crucial step in Ecological Laboratories’ manufacturing process—is dedicated to producing products for human consumption, preventing cross-contamination with those not intended for human use.
Samuel Brucker / Ecological Laboratories Inc.
After nitrification of the bacteria, the white liquid is stored in a room with photosynthetic lights for approximately three to five days, or until the color changes to dark pinkish-brown, and maintained at a temperature range of 70 to 100°F.
10 of 18  — IMG_5132.jpeg
After nitrification of the bacteria, the white liquid is stored in a room with photosynthetic lights for approximately three to five days, or until the color changes to dark pinkish-brown, and maintained at a temperature range of 70 to 100°F.
Samuel Brucker / Ecological Laboratories Inc.
Production lines are separated to prevent cross-contamination between cleaning and maintenance products used to treat septic tanks, fish tanks and wastewater, and products used in agricultural growth and food sources such as cannabis, corn and cabbage.
11 of 18  — IMG_5146.jpeg
Production lines are separated to prevent cross-contamination between cleaning and maintenance products used to treat septic tanks, fish tanks and wastewater, and products used in agricultural growth and food sources such as cannabis, corn and cabbage.
Samuel Brucker / Ecological Laboratories Inc.
Anna, an employee at Ecological Laboratories Inc. for over 12 years, packages products ready for shipping to customers and stores.
12 of 18  — IMG_4944.jpeg
Anna, an employee at Ecological Laboratories Inc. for over 12 years, packages products ready for shipping to customers and stores.
Samuel Brucker / Ecological Laboratories Inc.
Products are kept in temperature-controlled storage areas until they are ready for shipping from Ecological Laboratories.
13 of 18  — IMG_5038.jpeg
Products are kept in temperature-controlled storage areas until they are ready for shipping from Ecological Laboratories.
Samuel Brucker / Ecological Laboratories Inc.
Ecological Laboratories’ Microbe-Lift Special Blend water care product, a chemical-free treatment that uses natural bacteria to break down organic waste in lakes and fish tanks—reducing the need for water changes—sits on shelves ready to be shipped to customers and stores.
14 of 18  — IMG_1974.jpeg
Ecological Laboratories’ Microbe-Lift Special Blend water care product, a chemical-free treatment that uses natural bacteria to break down organic waste in lakes and fish tanks—reducing the need for water changes—sits on shelves ready to be shipped to customers and stores.
Samuel Brucker / Ecological Laboratories Inc.
Employees package product ready for shipping from Ecological Laboratories.
15 of 18  — IMG_5067.jpeg
Employees package product ready for shipping from Ecological Laboratories.
Samuel Brucker / Ecological Laboratories Inc.
Ecological Laboratories’ teaching center, where staff educate prospective customers about the products, how they work and what they’re used for.
16 of 18  — IMG_5084.jpeg
Ecological Laboratories’ teaching center, where staff educate prospective customers about the products, how they work and what they’re used for.
Samuel Brucker / Ecological Laboratories Inc.
In 2024, Ecological Laboratories Inc. hosted its Global Distributor Conference, welcoming participants from the United States, Italy, Ecuador, Singapore, the Philippines, Colombia, Indonesia, India, China, Jamaica, Cuba, Canada, Denmark, Spain, Portugal, Poland and Brazil. Distributors from these countries discussed the future of the company and its technology.
17 of 18  — IMG_5123.jpeg
In 2024, Ecological Laboratories Inc. hosted its Global Distributor Conference, welcoming participants from the United States, Italy, Ecuador, Singapore, the Philippines, Colombia, Indonesia, India, China, Jamaica, Cuba, Canada, Denmark, Spain, Portugal, Poland and Brazil. Distributors from these countries discussed the future of the company and its technology.
Samuel Brucker / Ecological Laboratories Inc.
Pictures line the wall outside the teaching center at Ecological Laboratories Inc., showing the different foreign locations where the company has conducted business, such as Dubai and Singapore.
18 of 18  — IMG_1982.jpeg
Pictures line the wall outside the teaching center at Ecological Laboratories Inc., showing the different foreign locations where the company has conducted business, such as Dubai and Singapore.
Samuel Brucker / Ecological Laboratories Inc.

From microscopic status to statewide success, Ecological Laboratories Inc. in Cape Coral landed a spot on Florida’s Top 10 Manufacturing Employers list for 2025. The annual awards, determined by FloridaMakes, a statewide, industry-led partnership with the goal of bolstering the Florida economy by improving technology, productivity, and employee satisfaction, selects 10 manufacturing employers in the state that go above and beyond in creating and sustaining workplace environments where employees thrive, culture is connected, and opportunities for growth are ubiquitous.

“We all were born one big, huge team. We’re one big family. We all work together. We have to. The engine is only as good as its parts, right? And if a part is not working correctly, the engine’s not going to work.”
Serena Hallman, Ecological Laboratories' order and traffic coordinator

Abundance of Achievement

Serena Hallman started working at the facility about 20 years ago in Building 1, the area of the production line that handles dry materials and powders. After about a year, she was promoted to team lead, overseeing operations in the building. About two years later, she was promoted again to her current position, ensuring all product orders are fulfilled with requested items in a timely manner.

Hallman said she loves her job and the people she works with—the main reason, she said, Ecological Laboratories is a perfect recipient of the award, as well as for all the opportunities for growth provided to its employees.

“I wouldn’t change my position for the world,” Hallman said. “They call me the caboose because nothing leaves here unless it goes through me. I have a great team.”

Tim McKindles, the director of Ecological Laboratories for about four years, said he is proud of his team and the workplace culture they sustain, the products they develop, and the technology they refine. He said this is a big part of why the award makes sense for the company’s “family attitude”-sustained workforce.

“We were extremely ecstatic," McKindles said. “We were very pleased. [It] came right from the founders down to, actually, people right on the floor and everyone else. For us, it’s good to be recognized. We’re not going to change anything we’re doing now due to it, but it kind of lets you know that what you’re doing is the right thing.”

A Goal for Green

While McKindles said these characteristics helped gain some attention in Florida’s business arena, he said he believes there’s something more impactful contributing to the company’s success—a collective sense of purpose.

Ecological Laboratories specializes in producing natural, organic bacteria for various environmental and agricultural applications that are infused into its products to serve as alternatives for other more environmentally hazardous ones.

“I do believe that what we make allows employees to instill a certain amount of pride,” McKindles said. “It allows them to say that we are really helping the environment. I am assisting in the next generation to make a sustainable eco-environment. It shows a little bit of pride, where you’ve got people that really care for what they do, and then they put a little bit of care in what they make.”

This is precisely how Yenisey Quignon, the facility’s quality control manager, feels about what she does and the operation she contributes to. After 15 years with the company and two prior promotions, she said she’s proud to be part of a dynamic and vibrant workforce family.

“Pretty proud,” Quignon said. “Pretty proud of what we do here and how we help the environment.”

Quignon ensures all products manufactured at the facility meet standards for consumer use and inspects all raw materials shipped to the facility for product manufacturing.

She said it feels good that the work done at the company is being recognized through the scope of the people who develop it—the facility’s employees. She also said she agrees with Hallman regarding the wide array of opportunities provided to employees, allowing them to move up in the company.

“I like the opportunity that they give you for growth,” Quignon said. “They give us training [opportunities] that we are allowed to take, so it helps us grow as a person and also a professional.”

McKindles said there are other tools employers like him use to gauge whether employees are on track and content with their positions in the company, such as annual wage evaluations. However, he said he does something else with his employees, which he attributes to their combined success as a close-knit workforce.

“We do performance reviews because a person has to know whether they’re doing right or wrong,” McKindles said. “And we do it not necessarily on an annual basis. We do it more often.”

McKindles said employees meet with him or their supervisors for performance reviews each month to reflect on how they have done in their current position, what they could improve on, if applicable, and what the facility can improve on as a whole. He said it’s very important to him and management that all employees are heard.

The Extra Mile

To ensure his employees are heard and supported, McKindles said he feels the responsibility to take it a step further and that performance and wage evaluations are not enough of an interaction to genuinely see and feel how his employees are doing. For that reason, he dedicates a portion of every day to check in and talk to his employees on the floor.

“I’ll have a cup of coffee in the morning, and I do my rounds, and I just make sure everyone is okay,” McKindles said. “I talk to them a little bit. ‘How was your weekend?’ But also, more importantly, you ask them how are they doing regarding their family? How are they doing regarding their friends?”

This, McKindles said, is where Ecological Laboratories separates itself from the pack.

“Because you’re not just employing that individual, you are also, to a certain extent, creating a livelihood for that person’s family,” McKindles said. “And really that’s important that the employee is happy, but also the family unit is supportive and happy as well.”

Hallman said she truly appreciates the care and dedication McKindles puts into ensuring his workforce family is happy and content, making the award seem even more warranted.

“It’s just nice to see that,” Hallman said. “I mean, most companies—how many people actually see you?"

She said in her experience at other companies, employees don’t usually see the boss or management unless one has a complaint to submit to human resources.

“So, it’s nice,” Hallman said. “He [McKindles] makes his rounds every morning, you know, ‘How are you? How’s this?’ — with his cup of coffee.”

Hallman even has a joke that when McKindles makes his rounds and does not have his coffee cup in one hand, she says, “There’s something wrong; you’re missing something,” to which everyone chuckles.

This is what McKindles said it’s all about, and while they appreciate the award unequivocally, he said they do not need an award to see his employees happy or his workplace successful — smiles are all he needs to know he’s making a difference.

“To see people chuckle and laugh and smile and have fun with each other…if you love what you’re doing, you never work a day in your life,” McKindles said. “And that’s really what our goal is here at Ecological Laboratories, is not to have a person work a day in their life.”

The Award

Another local recipient is VGM Holdings LLC, a metal fabrication company in Fort Myers.

The Florida Manufacturer Employer of Choice program is a free online assessment powered by FloridaMakes that evaluates applicant companies on 39 human capital metrics across six categories: recruitment and hiring, upskilling and career pathways, benefits, financial wellness, employee support and environment, and employee engagement.

Each company recognized receives a detailed analytics report that includes benchmarks, insights, and recommendations to enhance their workforce practices.

For more information about the awards, visit Employer of Choice Featured Programs.

