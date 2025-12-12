City of North Port seeks input on Dallas White Park Boat Ramp

The City of North Port Parks & Recreation Department would like residents to share feedback on the future of the Dallas White Park Boat Ramp, a municipal public launch facility along the Cocoplum Waterway adjacent to US 41.

The Cocoplum Waterway is a man-made canal system within the Myakka Watershed that supports water quality, local ecosystems and flood discharge needs.

The boat ramp, originally constructed in 1986, has served as a key access point for recreational boating and has supported community use for decades. In 2018, the docks were upgraded with composite decking as part of a park improvement project.

Due to long term environmental exposure and damage from significant storm events, the boat ramp was closed to public use in Fall 2024. The closure was necessary to ensure public safety and allow for a full inspection and evaluation of the facility.

Before determining next steps, the City is seeking public input to help guide decisions about potential repairs, enhancements or alternative uses for the site. Community feedback will play an important role in shaping future recommendations.

“We want to understand how residents use this facility and how important it is to their enjoyment of our local waterways,” said Parks & Recreation Director Sandy Pfundheller. “Their insight will help us identify the most appropriate and beneficial direction for the site.”

A brief survey is now available for residents to share their thoughts.

The City of North Port appreciates the community’s engagement and commitment to supporting recreation, environmental stewardship and safe access to local waterways.

For more information, please contact the North Port Parks and Recreation Department 941-429-7143.

