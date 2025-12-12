© 2025 WGCU News
Florida’s role in immigrant Children Displacement

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published December 12, 2025 at 5:34 AM EST

The federal government's focus on perceived illegal immigration has reached a new high as Trac Reports reported that, by Mid-November, over 65,000 people are being held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement Detention Centers, surpassing previous records.

In conjunction, an article by ProPublica revealed that this year, over 600 immigrant children have been displaced by ICE, a number higher than the previous four years combined.

We spoke with ProPublica Reporter Mario Ariza to learn more about their discovery and the role Florida has played in the separation of children and their families.

