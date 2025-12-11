A SWFL holiday entertainment preview

‘Tis the season for hot cocoa, sleigh rides and a plethora of entertainment options for the whole family.

Whether you are a fan of musical theatre, improv or a classic symphony, Southwest Florida is home to some of the best holiday performances around. WGCU’s Arts and Culture reporter Tom Hall breaks down all the can’t-miss performances that will keep you jolly throughout the holiday season.

