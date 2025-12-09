© 2025 WGCU News
From striking sculptural works to functional serving ware, Marco Island Center for the Arts' glazed ceramic show will amaze

Tom Hall
Published December 9, 2025 at 5:28 PM EST
Glazed ceramic serving ware by Bea Stinson
Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts
/
Marco Island Center for the Arts
Glazed ceramic serving ware by Bea Stinson

Every December, the Marco Island Center for the Arts hosts an exhibition of work by members of its Clay Guild. Executive Director Hyla Crane provides context.

“It is a collective group of artists working out of the clay studio that we have here. This year they've themed their exhibition. It's called ‘Glazed and Amazed.’”

The exhibition showcases glazed pieces from striking sculptural works to functional serving ware perfect for elevating holiday gatherings. A side installation features a festive banquet table set with eclectic, handcrafted dinnerware, encouraging visitors to imagine a New Year’s feast in which every place setting possesses its own personality.

“The artists working down there have evolved from 15 artists when I got here almost 12 years ago to a group of probably 80 artists,” said Crane. “Many started as students six, seven years ago and now are working in their own studios, selling their work.”

The exhibition also includes a selection of handmade clay ornaments ideal for gifting or adding a personal touch to holiday décor.

“When I first arrived here, their work was very utilitarian,” noted Crane. “It was bowls and mugs, and now it's evolved into very dynamic artwork. There is so much creativity that manifests itself there, and the artistry of it just is remarkable.”

“Glazed and Amazed” is on view at the Marco Island Center for the Arts through Jan. 6.

Marco Island Center for the Arts
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Marco Island Center for the Arts is located at 1010 Winterberry Drive.

MORE INFORMATION:

“There are some incredible pieces in this exhibition,” Crane added. “It's all ceramic. It's the Clay Guild, so everything you see will come out of artists who work down there. You could take their work anywhere and show it. It's not just cups and bowls and plates anymore. It is pieces that are on the wall. It is pieces that hang. It's pieces that come up from the ground. It is shapes that are organic and not, and just, they're beautiful. We're really, really, really proud to be able to house those artists within our building."

Related exhibitions

In the Rush Gallery, visitors will find Mini Masters, a collection of tiny masterpieces — 5-by-5 inches and under. Each priced at $50, these small works are perfect unique, affordable holiday gifts.

Judith Chinski painting
Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts
/
Marco Island Center for the Arts
Judith Chinski is Marco Island Center for the Arts’ December Artist of the Month.

La Petite Galerie features “Travels with Brush” by Judith Chinski. She is the Marco Island Center for the Arts’ December Artist of the Month. “Travels with Brush” is a charming series of miniature watercolors. Painted during her summer travels through Spain, Italy, and France, these intimate works capture the beauty of coastal villages, medieval towns, terraced gardens, and iconic cities including Venice, Florence, Siena, Nice, Avignon, Arles, Saint-Rémy, and Paris. From sunlit cafés to winding alleyways and flower-draped streets, Chinski’s collection offers a warm, personal glimpse into the places that inspired her.

Marco Island Center for the Arts
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Marco Island Center for the Arts

About Marco Island Center for the Arts

Marco Island Center for the Arts brings a wide variety of arts to its community through art exhibitions, engaging educational programs for adults and children and a diverse assortment of events. The Arts Center Theatre offers both produced and presented theater productions as well as other live entertainment.

The Art Center and its theater serve as professional and financial drivers for visual and performing artists and educators through exhibition, performance and teaching opportunities while being a catalyst that fuels economic development, an understanding of cultural diversity and community cohesion.

Related stories include:

Arts Center Theatre presents selections from David Sedaris’ ‘Holidays on Ice;”
Marco Island Center for the Arts offers theater, too;” and
Marco Island Center for the Arts focuses on all ages in an effort to fully engage the community.”

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.
Tom Hall
