The lasting legacy of Dunbar High School

WGCU |
Bryant Monteilh
Published December 9, 2025 at 5:26 AM EST

Nearly 100 years has passed since Dunbar High School first opened its door to students. The purpose of the institution? To provide the black community of Southwest Florida with the same educational standards as everyone else.

However, in the interim, the school has evolved into a pillar for the Dunbar neighborhood, providing generations of students with the skills and education to thrive.

WGCU’s Bryant Monteilh recently stopped by the bi-annual celebration of Dunbar to learn more about the appreciation for the school that provided so many opportunities.

