Three outdoor art festivals visit Southwest Florida March 14 and 15

Three outdoor art festivals take place March 14 and 15.

The fourth annual Downtown Sarasota Fine Art and Craft Fair takes place on Main Street at Orange Avenue, the season’s final Bonita Springs National Art Festival is at Riverside Park, and the Naples Fine Art Show is at Coastland Center.

MORE INFORMATION:

Fourth Annual Downtown Fine Art and Craft Fair

The festival is presented by Howard Alan Events in partnership with the Downtown Sarasota Alliance.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Featured are life-size sculptures, plus paintings, handcrafted jewelry, photography, and one-of-a-kind ceramics.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Bonita Springs National Art Festival takes place in Riverside Park under the watchful eye of the man depicted in 'Setting the Pace' public artwork.

Bonita Springs National Art Festival

Consistently ranked among the top fine art festivals in the nation, the Bonita Springs National Fine Art Festival is a premier destination for serious artists and collectors alike. Held at scenic Riverside Park in downtown Bonita Springs, Florida, this juried event draws thousands of passionate art lovers and buyers from across the region.

This festival features more than 200 national and international artists exhibiting work in 16 categories.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts / ArtsBonita.org Under the new leadership of Richard Sullivan, the festival layout has been thoughtfully redesigned with artists in mind.

Under the new leadership of Richard Sullivan, the festival layout has been thoughtfully redesigned with artists in mind. Each artist now enjoys greater visibility and room for more dynamic presentations. The festival footprint has also been condensed to one side of the street, creating a more walkable, enclosed environment where every visitor has the opportunity to see every artist without leaving the festival grounds.

Proceeds from the festival directly support scholarships for emerging young artists and fund arts education programs in underserved schools.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Lords of the Forest' a figurative bronze sculpture on the grounds of the Bonita Springs National Art Festival to the northeast of the Liles Hotel.

In addition to the art created by participating artists, festival-goers are treated to a wide array of public artworks, including Lea Vivot’s “Secret Bench of Knowledge,” including “Away,” a 12-foot-tall 800-pound stainless steel sculpture just south of Liles Hotel, “Lords of the Forest,” a figurative bronze sculpture situated in a field in the park to the northeast of the Liles Hotel, “Setting the Pace” by Jane DeDecker, “The Ties That Bind” and “Mi Pueblo Bonito” on the side of Benson’s Grocery (which is the first mural in the city of Bonita Springs' new Art in the Sun Along Old 41 mural initiative).

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Detail from the "My Beautiful Town' mural on the side of Benson's Grocery across the street from Riverside Park

Naples Fine Art Show

This festival is presented by Hot Works LLC and produced by Patty Narozny, who brings more than 35 years of media and event expertise.

Courtesy of Hot Works LLC / Hot Works LLC website The Naples Fine Art Show is March 14 and 15 at Coastland Center.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Coastland Mall is located at 1900 Tamiami Trail North, Naples, FL 34102.

