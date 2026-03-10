'9 to 5' opens at The Naples Players, closes at The Belle Theatre, and is one of 18 shows onstage this week at area theaters

This week, three shows open, four close and 11 continue their runs at Southwest Florida equity, community and high school theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Francesca Ferrari portrays legendary singer-songwriter Janis Joplin in 'A Night with Janis Joplin' at Florida Studio Theatre.

“A Night with Janis Joplin” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Keating Theatre]: “A Night with Janis Joplin” unleashes one of the world’s most fiery voices in a high-voltage celebration. Joined by the unmistakable artists who inspired her – icons such as Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and Etta James. Featuring hits such as “Piece of My Heart” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” this Tony-nominated experience celebrates the original wild child who shaped a generation. Stars Francesca Ferrari (“A Night with Janis Joplin” National Tour, North Carolina Theater and Ivoryton Playhouse). Opens March 11. Runs to April 5. This week’s performances are sold out except Sunday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets to performances later in the run telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-stage-iii-series/a-night-with-janis-joplin.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players '9 to 5' opens in the Kizzie Theatre at The Naples Players March 11 and runs through April 12.

“9 to 5” [The Naples Players]: This is an uproarious and uplifting musical that has audiences laughing, singing, and rooting for the underdogs. With Tony-nominated toe-tapping songs by Dolly Parton and unforgettable moments, “9 to 5 The Musical” is a celebration of friendship and resilience, and proves the power of standing up for what’s right. Opens March 11. Runs to April 12. Performances are in the Kizzie Theatre. This week’s performances are Wednesday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/9-to-5/.

“November” [The Studio Players]: “November” is David Mamet's new Oval Office satire. It depicts one day in the life of a beleaguered American commander-in-chief. It's November in the presidential election year, and incumbent Charles Smith's chances for re-election are looking grim. Approval ratings are down, his money's running out, and nuclear war might be imminent. Though his staff has thrown in the towel and his wife has begun to prepare for her post-White House life, Chuck isn't ready to give up just yet. Amidst the biggest fight of his political career, the President has to find time to pardon a couple of turkeys — saving them from the slaughter before Thanksgiving — and this simple PR event inspires Smith to risk it all in attempt to win back public support. With Mamet's characteristic no-holds-barred style and under the direction of Brett Marston, “November” is a scathingly hilarious take on the state of America today and the lengths to which people will go to win. Opens March 13. Runs to March 29. This week’s performances are Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/the-studio-players/november-by-david-mament#/ or telephone 239-398-9192.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre website Agatha Christie's 'The Mirror Crack'd' closes March 14 at Asolo Repertory Theatre

“Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d’ [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: A Hollywood film star and her entourage descend upon a quaint English village to film an epic period drama. But when the glamorous opening reception ends in a chilling murder, everyone becomes a suspect, leaving Agatha Christie’s beloved sleuth, Miss Marple, to untangle a web of ambition, deceit, and hidden identities. One of the Queen of Mystery’s most celebrated novels finally makes it to the stage in this thrilling new adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff. Closes March 14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 12 at 1:30 p.m.; Friday, March 13 at 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 14 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/the-mirror-crackd/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre website '9 to 5' closes March 14 at The Belle Theatre in Cape Coral.

“9 to 5” [The Belle Theatre]: This show is based on the 1980 movie of the same name and features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can't she? Closes March 14. This week’s shows are Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200487557.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'The Blue Sky Boys' ends its run in Gompertz Theatre at FST on March 15.

“The Blue Sky Boys” [Gompertz Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: When President Kennedy vowed to put a man on the moon, the task landed in the hands of a band of maverick engineers – once the misfits of American science. With no rulebook, they embraced “blue-skying,” drawing inspiration from Buck Rogers, Greek myths, Louis Leakey, and even Snoopy and the Red Baron. An exhilarating ride through the wild imagination that made one giant leap possible. Extended to March 15. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m.; Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 14 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/the-blue-sky-boys/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3 or telephone 941-366-9000. Also read/hear “Comic adventure ‘Blue Sky Boys’ tells tale how Buck Rogers, Snoopy and the Red Baron helped U.S. land a man on the moon.”

Courtesy of Sarasota Jewish Theatre / Sarasota Jewish Theatre website 'The Tale of the Allergist's Wife' concludes its run at Sarasota Jewish Theatre March 15.

“The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife” [Sarasota Jewish Theatre]: This is an uproarious, intelligently funny and satirically relevant comedy which ran for 777 performances on Broadway. When Marjorie Taub, a middle-age Upper West Side doctor’s wife who is devoted to mornings at the Whitney, afternoons at MOMA, and evenings at BAM, plunges into a mid-life crisis, the only thing that shakes her out of her lethargy is the reappearance of a fabulous, fascinating and somewhat mysterious childhood friend. Closes March 15. This week’s performances are sold out except Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-365-2494 or visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/EventAvailability?EventId=6601&ref=bookNow&scroll=timeAndDates.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre website 'Annie' plays at Venice Theatre through April 4.

“Annie” [Venice Theatre]: Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Annie follows a spirited orphan’s adventures in NYC during the Great Depression. The sun will come out tomorrow in this smash-hit musical featuring our community’s “stars-to-be.” There are two casts. The red cast is led by Emery Ledbetter as Annie and Joseph Giglia as Warbucks. The blue cast features Cora Clinch as Annie and John Lemon as Warbucks. Runs to April 4. For tickets, visithttps://venicetheatre.org/events/annie/ or telephone 941-488-1115.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'CATS' continues its run on the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre mainstage through April 4.

“CATS” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This Andrew Lloyd Webber, record-breaking musical is a dazzling spectacle of music, dance, and fantasy. On one magical night, the Jellicle Cats gather for their annual ball, where their wise leader, Old Deuteronomy, will choose one cat to be reborn. As each cat shares their story — from the mischievous Rum Tum Tugger to the hauntingly beautiful Grizabella — you’ll be swept into a mesmerizing world of mystery and wonder. Featuring the iconic song "Memory," “CATS” is a breathtaking celebration of life, second chances, and the power of community. For more, read “Broadway Palm and Cape Coral Animal Shelter join forces to draw attention to Lee County cat crisis.” Runs to April 4. This week’s performances are Wednesday, March 11 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 12 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 14 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 15 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch for matinee performances is at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for twilight and evening shows.] For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/cats/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts website Under Paula Keenan’s direction, an ensemble cast brings energy, charm, and impeccable comic timing to Simon’s clever dialogue and memorable characters.

“California Suite” [Art Center Theatre]: Written by legendary playwright Neil Simon, “California Suite” is a collection of four comedic vignettes set in adjoining rooms of a luxurious Beverly Hills hotel. Each scene offers a hilarious and heartfelt glimpse into relationships under pressure. In “Visitor from New York,” Hannah, a magazine writer, is joined by her ex-husband, the question being with whom should their daughter spend the next six months? The banter flies fast and furious, but Hannah’s well-wrought artifice crumbles as her fears take hold. “The Visitor from Philadelphia” is a wife who arrives at the suite, catching her husband “en flagrante delicto” with a drunken hooker. In ”Visitors from London,” Academy Award nominee Diana returns from the ceremony empty-handed to her husband, Sidney, whose homosexuality will be no comfort tonight. And “The Visitors from Chicago” are two couples ending a disastrous vacation they should not have shared. With Simon’s trademark humor and keen insight into human nature, the play remains one of his most beloved works. The production stars Jay Terzis as Sam Nash, Betsy Greenblatt in the dual roles of Hanna and Gert, and Mitch Frank portraying three distinct characters — Sidney, Billy, and Mort. Kathleen Barney takes on the roles of Millie and Beth, while Casey Cobb appears as Diana. Under Keenan’s direction, this ensemble cast brings energy, charm, and impeccable comic timing to Simon’s clever dialogue and memorable characters. Runs to March 22. This week’s performances are Thursday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 14 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/arts-center-theatre/ or telephone 239-784-1186.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Eisenhower, This Piece of Ground' resumes its run this week in Bowne's Lab at Florida Studio Theatre.

“Eisenhower, This Piece of Ground” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: History remembers the general. This play introduces the man. In a candid reflection on leadership, legacy, and the weight of responsibility, Dwight D. Eisenhower reveals the private doubts and steadfast convictions that defined a president’s time in office. A gripping solo portrait of one of America’s most steady hands in turbulent times. Runs through March 29. This week’s performances are sold out. For tickets to shows later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74438?_gl=1*70ldur*_gcl_au*MTE3NTM2MTY2OC4xNzY4MTY1NDUw.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe website Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe premiered “How I Got Over” at the National (now International) Black Theatre Festival in 2017 to rave reviews.

“How I Got Over, A Gospel Revue” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: In 2017 Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe premiered “How I Got Over” at the National (now International) Black Theatre Festival to rave reviews. To celebrate the 2025-2026 Soul of a People season WBTT is presenting the gospel revue on the Donnelly Theatre main stage. This show features the gospel music you know and love as only WBTT can imagine it, accompanied by the sizzling live WBTT band. Traditional songs like “Travelin’ Shoes,” “Amazing Grace” and “When The Saints Go Marching In” are combined with more current ones such as “Elijah Rock,” “Oh Happy Day,” and “His Eye Is On The Sparrow” to bring you a show that’s sung from WBTT’s heart. Experience the joy and hope of gospel music in this high-energy, electrifying show. You haven’t seen gospel like this before! For more, visit “Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe continues its ‘Soul of a People’ theater season with gospel revue.” Runs to March 29. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000004p8xJMAQ.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Life's a Beach' improv show is at Bowen's Lab.

“Life’s a Beach” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Drawing inspiration from audience suggestions, the cast of FST Improv weaves sketches, musical numbers, and classic improv games that pay special tribute to this beautiful spot in paradise we hold dear. From the epic annual snowbird migration and abundant roundabout confusion to dogs in strollers and seemingly never-ending construction, nothing is safe from a good-spirited tease in this audience-favorite FST Improv show. Runs through March 28. The next performance is Saturday, March 14 at 8:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/lifes-a-beach.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre website Secrets, surprises, and plenty of laughs unfold in this farcical comedy when a winning lottery ticket goes missing.

“Love, Lies and the Lottery” [Off Broadway Palm]: Secrets, surprises, and plenty of laughs unfold when a winning lottery ticket goes missing. Pandemonium erupts in this high-energy comedy filled with mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, and outrageous twists. As lies pile up and the truth unravels, relationships are tested, and hilarity ensues. With love on the line and a fortune at stake, get ready for a whirlwind of humor and heartfelt surprises. Runs to April 11. This week’s performances are Wednesday, March 11 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 12 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 14 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 15 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch for matinee performances is at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for twilight and evening shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/love-lies-and-the-lottery/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'One Hit Wonders' is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time.

“One Hit Wonders” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “One Hit Wonders” is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time. From the epic storytelling of “American Pie” to the carefree whistle of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” this show celebrates the artists who gave us a single great hit. Quirky, charming, and packed with guilty pleasures, “One Hit Wonders” proves that sometimes one hit is all you need. For more, visit “Part of the fun with Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘One Hit Wonders’ is discovering which songs are included in the revue.” Runs to June 21. This week’s performances are sold out. For tickets later in the run, visithttps://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74334?_gl=1*7g5sc4*_gcl_au*MTQ3MzI5MzQyOC4xNzcwNTg5NTc3 or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse This wildly witty comedy set in the beauty and grandeur of Victorian England is one of the funniest plays ever written.

“The Importance of Being Earnest” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: This wildly witty comedy set in the beauty and grandeur of Victorian England is one of the funniest plays ever written. Two debonair bachelors, Jack and Algernon, each lead a hidden double life to shirk responsibilities and follow their whims. But when their alter egos have the chance to win the hearts of two society ladies, hijinks ensue as they try not to get tangled up in their own web of lies. You won’t want to miss the hilarious twists and turns of this timeless comedy. Runs to April 4. Performances are Tuesday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7759/34201.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre website Asolo Rep stages the U.S premiere of this hugely entertaining and satirical look at the terrifying lengths we go to just to be nice.

“The Unfriend” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: From the writer of television’s “Dr. Who,” “Sherlock” and “Dracula” comes a hilarious new play about an unwanted house guest. After 20 years of marriage, Peter and Debbie are enjoying a cruise and a break from their annoying teenagers, when they meet a suspiciously friendly fellow passenger named Elsa. Faster than you can say "Keep Calm and Carry On," she’s taken up residence in their suburban home. Asolo Rep stages the U.S premiere of this hugely entertaining and satirical look at the terrifying lengths we go to just to be nice. Runs to March 22. This week’s performances are Wednesday, March 11 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 12 at 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 15 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/the-unfriend/ or telephone 941- 351-8000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre By popular demand, 'Three Pianos' has been extended to April 19.

“Three Pianos” [Florida Studio Theatre]: They broke the rules. They rewrote the charts. And they made us all believe that a single piano could change everything. Florida Studio Theatre’s “Three Pianos” is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic. From Billy Joel to Stevie Wonder, from Carole King to Sara Bareilles, these are the performers who refused to play by the rules—using melody, rhythm, and poetry to redefine what popular music could be. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, “Three Pianos” honors the legacy of the great piano storytellers. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates piano legends who refused to play by the rules.” Extended through April 19. This week’s performances are sold out except Tuesday, March 10 at 6 p.m. and Wednesday, March 11 at 2 p.m. For tickets to shows later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/three-pianos/subscribe-to-winter-cab-2. For more, read/hear, "Florida Studio Theatre extends 'Three Pianos.'"

