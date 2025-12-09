Allegiant and Goodwill to host hiring event at Punta Gorda Airport

Allegiant is to host a hiring event in partnership with Goodwill to fill key positions at Punta Gorda Airport.

The event will take place Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Goodwill Community Resource Center on Peachland Boulevard in Port Charlotte.

Open job positions include part-time, year-round ground operations agents and customer service agents. Hourly wages range from $15-16, plus exciting eligible perks like flight benefits, profit sharing, and 401K with employer match.

"At Allegiant, our people are at the heart of our success, and we are excited to welcome new talent to our team,” said Rebecca Henry, Allegiant's chief human resources officer. "This event is a fantastic opportunity for job seekers to discover more about Allegiant, explore rewarding career paths and join a team committed to making travel affordable and accessible.”

Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes and positive attitudes. The hiring event is open to the entire community. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and have a high school diploma or GED. These roles are not eligible for sponsorship, and candidates must be able to pass a background check.

At the event, hiring managers will hold one-on-one interviews. Selected candidates will begin training in late December or early January.

Allegiant offers competitive benefits to employees, including flight benefits, competitive wages, profit-sharing and more. Flight benefits allow employees and their eligible dependents to fly free on Allegiant and qualify for heavily discounted fares on many partner airlines worldwide. The company also pays twice-yearly profit-sharing bonuses to all employees, offers a 401K match with immediate vesting, and an employee stock purchase plan.

Candidates who apply prior to arrival will have shorter waiting times to meet with hiring managers. You can apply for roles at https://www.allegiantair.jobs/ . Don’t miss this opportunity to launch your career with Allegiant!

