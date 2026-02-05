Buy, sell or trade at card show this weekend in downtown Fort Myers

Have some vintage baseball cards you’d like to sell? Want to buy some hot Pokemon cards? A show this weekend offers a chance to buy, sell, and trade cards.

Steve Palmer has been putting on card shows in Southwest Florida for five years now and decided this was the year to go big. He’s rented out the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers and is bringing in dealers from all over Florida and beyond.

"We're most likely going to be right around 250 tables," Palmer said. "So it's going to be a massive, massive and, you know, we plan to have it pretty evenly distributed between sports cards, baseball, football, basketball, hockey soccer or whatever it may be, your trading cards, game cards, Pokemon, Magic, Yu-Gi-Oh!, all across the board. So it's going to be a nice selection for any type of collector, really."

Prices range from “pick-through boxes” at 50 cents or a dollar up to $5,000, $50,000 and much more. Palmer is in his 40s and has been collecting since he was a kid. He has his eye on what’s hot now, too.

"For sports, you're obviously looking at the newer quarterback rookies that maybe have or have not proven themselves yet. Obviously, like your Mahomes cards and even retired players like Bradys are going to always stay hot. And of course, baseball, you're gonna get your vintage. Vintage has really taken off.

"Pokemon is absolutely scorching hot right now. It's been that way for about a year. And it's turning into an absolute war zone at Walmarts and Targets trying to even find Pokemon cards to open anymore, right now, it's so crazy."

Parents and kids are enjoying this hobby together, Palmer said.

"We're in that generation where the parents are showing their kids what they used to collect, and then that's really taken off."

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 at the door.

Following Sunday's card show, a Super Bowl party buffet will be held for $40 per person, $25 for vendors.

For more information, call 239-440-5204 or email Swflcardshow@gmail.com.

