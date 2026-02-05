© 2026 WGCU News
Discussion of Venezuelan current events touches on past and future

WGCU | By Samuel Brucker
Published February 5, 2026 at 2:32 PM EST
Event attendees pose for a photo with the Venezuelan flag after a Venezuelan advocacy meeting hosting Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, discussing ongoing U.S. foreign policy actions in the country in light of the recent capture of the highly contested Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.
1 of 9  — IMG_1075.jpeg
Event attendees pose for a photo with the Venezuelan flag after a Venezuelan advocacy meeting in Golden Gate on Jan 28., hosting Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, discussing ongoing U.S. foreign policy actions in the country in light of the recent capture of the highly contested Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.
Samuel Brucker / WGCU
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida’s 26th Congressional District in the U.S. House speaks to a crowd of Venezuelans and Venezuelan advocates regarding ongoing U.S. foreign policy actions taken by the Trump administration, joined by Rohel Tovar (left) and Lorenzo Di Stefano (right), both orchestrators and officials at the event.
2 of 9  — DJI_20260128_162304_306.jpg
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida’s 26th Congressional District in the U.S. House speaks to a crowd of Venezuelans and Venezuelan advocates regarding ongoing U.S. foreign policy actions taken by the Trump administration, joined by Rohel Tovar (left) and Lorenzo Di Stefano (right), both orchestrators and officials at the event.
Samuel Brucker / WGCU
Lorenzo Di Stefano (left) and Rohel Tovar (right) answer questions from Venezuelans and Venezuelan advocates regarding ongoing U.S. foreign policy actions taken in Venezuela in light of the recent capture of the highly contested Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.
3 of 9  — DJI_20260128_163033_033.jpg
Lorenzo Di Stefano (left) and Rohel Tovar (right) answer questions from Venezuelans and Venezuelan advocates regarding ongoing U.S. foreign policy actions taken in Venezuela in light of the recent capture of the highly contested Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.
Samuel Brucker / WGCU
Erick Tovar, son of event orchestrator Rohel Tovar, speaks at the beginning of the event, thanking Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart personally for the advocacy and support he has shown on behalf of the Venezuelan people, saying he hopes his country will return to the way it once was before Maduro and Chávez.
4 of 9  — Image 1-29-26 at 14.04.jpg
Erick Tovar, son of event orchestrator Rohel Tovar, speaks at the beginning of the event, thanking Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart personally for the advocacy and support he has shown on behalf of the Venezuelan people, saying he hopes his country will return to the way it once was before Maduro and Chávez.
Samuel Brucker / WGCU
Rohel Tovar (left) thanks Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart for the advocacy and support he has shown on behalf of the Venezuelan people during a Venezuelan advocacy meeting held on Jan. 28 in Golden Gate.
5 of 9  — Image 1-29-26 at 14.06.jpg
Rohel Tovar (left) thanks Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart for the advocacy and support he has shown on behalf of the Venezuelan people during a Venezuelan advocacy meeting held on Jan. 28 in Golden Gate.
Samuel Brucker / WGCU
Ernesto Ackerman (left) and Lorenzo Di Stefano (right) present Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart with a plaque expressing gratitude to the congressman for always keeping his office open to the Venezuelan community in exile, being the voice of Venezuela in congress—even before the Trump Administration—
6 of 9  — Image 1-29-26 at 14.08.jpg
Ernesto Ackerman (left) and Lorenzo Di Stefano (right) present Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart with a plaque expressinggratitude to the congressman for keeping his office open to the Venezuelan community in exile, being the voice of Venezuela in Congress — even before the Trump administration — and for supporting the current Venezuelan struggle for freedom in a country leaning toward a communist way of governance.
Samuel Brucker / WGCU
Abdominal surgeon and Venezuelan native Ileana Schiffino sheds tears while reciting the turmoil and trauma she and her family have endured during the leadership of both Chávez and Maduro, prompting her to seek refuge in the U.S. for the last 23 years.
7 of 9  — Image 1-29-26 at 14.11.jpg
Abdominal surgeon and Venezuelan native Ileana Schiffino sheds tears while reciting the turmoil and trauma she and her family have endured during the leadership of both Chávez and Maduro, prompting her to seek refuge in the U.S. for the last 23 years.
Samuel Brucker / WGCU
Abdominal surgeon and Venezuelan native Ileana Schiffino sheds tears while thanking Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart for the hard work he has done, which she said has helped motivate a resurgence of democracy in Venezuela.
8 of 9  — Image 1-29-26 at 14.14.jpg
Abdominal surgeon and Venezuelan native Ileana Schiffino sheds tears while thanking Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart for the hard work he has done, which she said has helped motivate a resurgence of democracy in Venezuela.
Samuel Brucker / WGCU
Event attendees — starting from left to right — Ileana Schiffino, Marian Conde, Eric Tovar, Elena Montilva, Ernesto Gonzalez, and Irma Mora pose for a photo after the meeting, smiling, depicting the event’s successful turnout and dialogue.
9 of 9  — IMG_8261.jpeg
Event attendees — starting from left to right — Ileana Schiffino, Marian Conde, Eric Tovar, Elena Montilva, Ernesto Gonzalez, and Irma Mora pose for a photo after the meeting, smiling, depicting the event’s successful turnout and dialogue.
Samuel Brucker / WGCU

One night, Ileana Schiffino, an abdominal surgeon from Venezuela, was in an operating room treating a patient who was shot 16 times. The man was a bank robber. As Schiffino worked, someone attempted to pull her out of the operating room. She refused to leave the patient.

After she completed the surgery successfully and stepped out of the operating room on her own, she was confronted by the patient’s brother, who had been waiting outside. Schiffino said she did not immediately understand what was happening. Then he pressed a gun to her head.

In that moment, she said, her thoughts went to her nine-year-old son, her mother, and her father.

“I feel like I’m gonna die, and I pray, and I say, ‘Well God, support my son,’” Schiffino said.

Schiffino describes herself as a scholar and a public servant. For years, she said, she treated anyone who came through the doors of the hospital where she worked, believing deeply in her responsibility as a physician. Over time, she said, that mission became harder to sustain as conditions in Venezuela deteriorated under what she described as a socialist system of governance. Crime rose, she said, and safety eroded—making it nearly impossible for thousands of professionals like her to continue contributing to society.

“In my family, we are all professionals,” Schiffino said. “We like to go to college, and the socialist president, Maduro, he doesn’t like professionals. In this moment, [there] is a bad situation with the criminal people over there.”

Schiffino shared her story at a Venezuelan advocacy event hosting speaker Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart on at the Los Angeles Adult Day Care facility in Golden Gate. Her message, echoed by others in the room, was simple: Venezuelans want the chance to work, to live safely, and to contribute meaningfully to their country.

About 30 people attended the Jan. 28 event, many of them Venezuelans who said they once lived in a country that steadily unraveled under the Chavez and Maduro governments.

“We have had no greater allies than this administration and this president,” Diaz-Balart said in Spanish.

The congressman added that while he has worked closely with President Trump on issues he has disagreed on, Venezuela is not one of them.

“And this is only the beginning of a very important process,” Diaz-Balart said in Spanish. “This president—what he has done in seizing this narco‑terrorist, taking him (Maduro) from his home with his beloved wife, who is also a terrorist just the same, and bringing them here to the U.S. so that they now face the justice of the United States.”

The event opened with Erick Tovar, son of organizer Rohel Tovar, leading the crowd in the Venezuelan national anthem. He then personally thanked the congressman for all the support he has given to the Venezuelan people, describing Diaz-Balart as a longtime advocate for the exiled community, even before the Trump administration.

“The congressman is one that is a man of honor,” Erick Tovar said. “And he is the one that has proven, over time, to fight for this cause, and he is also the son of immigrants, so he understands our struggle. To have someone that represents our side in Congress, to have him on our side and be our champion, has inspired us to go look for more.”

He added that recent political developments, taken by the Trump administration, have given him hope that he may be able to return to his homeland sometime during his lifetime.

Rohel Tovar echoed a similar sentiment but harped on how this is not just a fight for Venezuelans, but for the entire Western Hemisphere.

“We are in a process, a transition, but that transition would not have been achieved without your intervention and help, and we hope to continue in the future until we reach a free and prosperous Venezuela, a free Cuba, and also until South America is free from communism, free from socialism,” Rohel Tovar said in Spanish. “

The event lasted for approximately one hour, with a concluding question-and-answer session before attendees thanked the congressman again while taking a group picture, holding the Venezuelan flag.

The event was monitored by at least three Collier County Sheriff cruisers—two in the front and one in the back.

There was no word as to whether another event is scheduled or in the planning stages. However, the Tovars and Schiffino said they will be at the next one wearing bright Venezuelan flag colors.

“We will continue that fight that we started, because it is not for us, but it's for the next generation. It is for the people that will write history, and we'll see that the Venezuelan people were people that fought with honor, people that fought with integrity, and people that did not give up,” Erick Tovar said.

