Measles cases now at 20 at Ave Maria; FDOH-Collier providing additional resources at college

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County is providing additional resources to monitor for suspected measles cases and minimize further transmission.

DOH-Collier is working closely with Ave Maria University officials to provide resources on campus after an outbreak was confirmed by university officials this week. This includes pre and post-exposure options.

Individuals who may have been exposed, or who are interested in preventive options may contact DOH-Collier. Pre and post-exposure options will be available for all ages, Monday through Friday, at the Naples and Immokalee locations.

Measles cases have now been confirmed to have risen to 20 at the school.

More on measles from the Department of Health-Collier can be found here.

Other cases

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention As of January 29, 2026, 588 confirmed* measles cases were reported in the United States in 2026. Among these, 585 measles cases were reported by 17 jurisdictions: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. A total of 3 measles cases were reported among international visitors to the United States.

There have been 2 new outbreaks** reported in 2026, and 94% of confirmed cases (550 of 588) are outbreak-associated (8 from outbreaks in 2026 and 542 from outbreaks that started in 2025).

For the full year of 2025, a total of 2,267 confirmed* measles cases was reported in the United States. Among these, 2,242 measles cases were reported by 45 jurisdictions: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York City, New York State, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. A total of 25 measles cases were reported among international visitors to the United States.

There were 49 outbreaks** reported in 2025, and 89% of confirmed cases (2,020 of 2,267) are outbreak-associated. For comparison, 16 outbreaks were reported during 2024 and 69% of cases (198 of 285) were outbreak-associated.

*CDC is aware of probable measles cases being reported by jurisdictions. However, the data on this page only includes confirmed cases jurisdictions have notified to CDC.

**CDC reports the cumulative number of measles outbreaks (defined as 3 or more related cases) that have occurred this year in the U.S.; states have the most up-to-date information about cases and outbreaks in their jurisdictions.

Real-time measles updates from states

Find more real-time updates of measles cases reported by:

Avoiding measles

The CDC said the best way to protect against measles is to get the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Children may get the measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (MMRV) vaccine instead, which protects against chickenpox too.

Most people who are vaccinated with MMR & MMRV will be protected for life. Vaccines and high rates of vaccination have made these diseases much less common in the United States.

There are two vaccines that protect against measles, mumps, and rubella. Both MMR and MMRV vaccines may be given at the same time as other vaccines.

MMR contains a combination of measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines.

Two MMR vaccines are available for use in the United States: M-M-R II and PRIORIX. Both are recommended similarly and considered interchangeable.

MMRV contains a combination of measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (chickenpox) vaccines.

The MMRV vaccine is only licensed for use in children who are 12 months through 12 years of age.

For more about this disease, check at https://www.cdc.gov/measles/signs-symptoms/index.html

