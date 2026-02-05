Break out of the Valentine's Day doldrums with these artful alternatives

Southwest Florida presents some great ways for art lovers to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Sarasota Cuban Ballet presents “Romantic Night” Feb. 13-15. Celebrating love through classical and contemporary works, “Romantic Night” features an interpretation of "Chopiniana" and a new section of Tania Vergara's “Bolero” masterpiece.

Acclaimed pianist, performer, and Southwest Florida Theatre Company Music Director Julie Carver presents “Love Songs” on Feb. 10 at the Music & Arts Community Center. This cabaret-style love letter to Broadway features Branch Fields from “Camelot” and Michel Vasquez, who played Maria in Gulf Coast Symphony’s 2025 production of “West Side Story.”

On the lighter side is “Always a Bridesmaid” at The Belle Theatre in Cape Coral. With a heartwarming mix of laughter, love and plenty of sass, this fast-paced comedy is a celebration of friendship that proves some bonds – and some bridesmaid dresses – are truly timeless.

For the celestial-minded, Calusa Nature Center is screening "Beautifica 360" in the planetarium on Valentine’s Day. Created by visionary composer James Hood and a team of immersive artists, "Beautifica’s" mesmerizing constellations and ethereal landscapes will stay with you long after the night is over.

Of course, each of these artful Valentine’s options can be coupled with flowers, chocolates and dinner at one of the Southwest Florida’s acclaimed culinary destinations.

Sarasota Cuban Ballet’s “Romantic Night”

As the name suggests, “Chopiniana” was inspired by the collected works of Frederic Chopin. It was written by Alexander Glazunov in 1892 and choreographed for ballet in 1907 by Michel Fokine under the title “Rêverie Romantique: Ballet sur la musique de Chopin.”

Sarasota Cuban Ballet Ballerina Evelyn Lyman rehearses 'Chopiniana' choreography at Sarasota Cuban Ballet.

“Chopiniana” is frequently cited as the first ballet to be simply about mood and dance. When Michel Fokine accidentally stumbled upon the score, he immediately envisioned a ballet scenario that broke away from his Russian heritage of story ballets and virtuoso divertissements. He set the ballet in a moonlit garden, creating a mystical atmosphere. There is no plot, with the poet personifying the creative artist while the female dancers are the muses of his inspiration.

Also on the program is the premiere of “Fantasia Flamenca” by Tania Vergara, a companion piece to her “Bolero” masterpiece. Vergara will also premiere “Converging Point,” featuring two guest artists from Tania Vergara Dance Theater, and a return of another Vergara favorite, “Sofa Pas de Deux,” created for the Sarasota Cuban Ballet in 2022.

Rounding out the program will be "Atardecer" (sunset) choreographed by dancers Katherine Lane and Jhostin Jiménez.

Performances are Feb. 13-15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Sarasota Cuban Ballet Auditorium at 4740 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota.



'Love Songs' consists of a bevy of beloved ballads and belters, lots of laughter and two swoon-worthy performers, Branch Fields and Michel Vasquez.

Julie Carver Presents: Love Songs

“Love Songs” consists of a bevy of beloved ballads and belters, lots of laughter and two swoon-worthy performers, Branch Fields and Michel Vasquez. Both will star in Southwest Florida Theatre’s upcoming production of “The Bridges of Madison County.” Fields was last seen in 2025 as King Arthur in SWFLTC’s “Camelot.” Vasquez scorched the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall stage with her portrayal of Maria in “West Side Story.”

'Always a Bridesmaid' follows four Southern friends who promised each other in high school that they'd be in each other's weddings no matter what.

“Always a Bridesmaid” at The Belle

“Always a Bridesmaid” at The Belle Theatre follows four Southern friends who promised each other in high school that they’d be in each other’s weddings no matter what. Decades later, they’re now navigating an unpredictable parade of bridal showers, bad dresses and wild receptions that put their friendship — and patience — to the test. With a heartwarming mix of laughter, love and plenty of sass, this fast-paced comedy is a celebration of friendship that proves some bonds — and some bridesmaid dresses — are truly timeless.

The show stars Eileen Haas-Linde, Cara Bolin, Tracy Weaver, Donna Richman, Peyton McCarthy and Gerrie Benzing.

The show stars Eileen Haas-Linde (Sedalia Ellicott), Cara Bolin (Libby Ruth Ames), Tracy Weaver (Charlie Collins), Donna Richman (Deedra Wingate), Peyton McCarthy (Kari Ames-Bissette) and Gerrie Benzing (Monette Gentry).

This show’s closing night performance is Feb. 14. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200487555.

Breathtaking worlds of light and sound come alive in this 360° immersive dome experience, which has been described by some as an oasis of calm.

Beautifica 360 at Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium

"Beautifica 360" is the product of the same production team that created “Mesmerica” and “Astronomica.” Breathtaking worlds of light and sound come alive in this 360° immersive dome experience, which has been described by some as "an oasis of calm” during which the worries of the outside world seem to fade away.

Valentine’s Day shows are at 4:30 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

“Beautifica 360” creator James Hood is a composer, percussionist and Grammy-nominated immersive pioneer with an extensive musical career. His varied musical resume includes drumming with The Pretenders, over two decades (and counting) working as the mastermind of the visionary ambient/electronica act Moodswings, an expansive array of production and soundtrack projects, and the innovative creator of a series of multi-platform, immersive musical experiences.

He is best known for his immersive, ambient projects that fuse music and visuals in a way that seems to speak directly to the soul. Hood's 2014 album “Ceremony” featured the unique PanArt Hang instrument, creating a calming effect for fans of ambient artists like Brian Eno and Phillip Glass and was described then as "sonic incense."

'Mesmerica' came out in 2017 and evolved into a 360° multi-sensory immersive experience which sold over 500,000 tickets globally.

Hood’s follow-up album in 2015, “Pure Ceremony,” was another No. 1 smash.

“Mesmerica” came out in 2017 and evolved into a 360° multi-sensory immersive experience which sold over 500,000 tickets globally to date — the fastest-selling full-dome music show in history.

In 2022, Hood was inspired to bring people together with a new multi-sensory experience. “Beautifica” became his latest smash-hit album, with an accompanying immersive experience that further expanded upon his experimentation with fresh approaches and textures — resulting in a euphoric sensory adventure being experienced nationwide today. His expertise in crafting serene, otherworldly soundscapes is beautifully woven into "Beautifica 360," turning it into an unforgettable blend of art, music, and mindful escape.

James Hood's expertise in crafting serene, otherworldly soundscapes is beautifully woven into 'Beautifica 360,' turning it into an unforgettable blend of art, music, and mindful escape.

A cultural day out

Visit Fort Myers also suggests “a cultural day out,” starting with a great cup of coffee and a breakfast to match. “Every one of our vibrant neighborhoods has fun local coffee shops and soul-satisfying breakfast joints like Ella Mae’s Diner, Flippers On The Bay (overlooking Estero Bay), and true farm-to-table favorites at Buckingham Farms,” states the Visit Fort Myers website.

“Walk hand in hand through the historic Fort Myers River District to admire the colorful murals around town. While you’re there, you have the chance to soak up more cultural appeal in the multiple art galleries that line First Street. Pick out a piece that you both love and you’ll carry home a lifelong memory.” Download and listen to explanations about the artworks you see and the historic buildings you visit on Otocast, a free mobile app provided by the City and its Public Art Committee.

“A night of enjoying a live performance is the perfect way to share a favorite pastime. With options like Florida Repertory Theatre and the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, you have your pick of entertainment like classic theater, dance, comedy and more. Grab a cocktail or craft beer and raise a toast to this special day. Nightlife abounds at the top of the Luminary Hotel & Co., Autograph Collection, in the rooftop sculpture garden at Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center or in a local brewery where the friendly vibes flow as fast as the tap.”

