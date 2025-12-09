© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Marceno spokesman: Sheriff isn't part of 'Draft Carmine' website

WGCU | By Michael Braun
Published December 9, 2025 at 3:13 PM EST
A website sponsored by the federal political action committee American Heritage is promoting Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno for congress. A spokesman for the sheriff said Marceno has nothing to do with the effort.
A website sponsored by the federal political action committee American Heritage is promoting Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno for Congress. A spokesman for the sheriff said Marceno has nothing to do with the effort.

A Tampa political consultant connected to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the county's top cop isn't part of a "Draft Marceno" for Congress effort.

A website paid for by American Heritage, a federal political action committee, is promoting Marceno for the 19th Congressional District seat being put up for grabs by the gubernatorial candidacy of Byron Donalds.

"Although we don’t know anything about this “Draft Marceno” text, It’s not a surprise people are wanting to see him continue to represent their values and voices in Congress," the consultant, Anthony Pedicini, said in response to a text query from WGCU.

Pedicini added that "The sheriff is enjoying the greatest job he’s ever had. He loves President Trump and fully supports his agenda. His record of accomplishments is second to none: Crime has NEVER been lower and LCSO has an unheard-of 100 percent homicide solve rate in '24 and in '25."

Pedicini said that, after polling that was released a month ago, "Marceno holds his own political future in his own hands. The people of Southwest Florida love and respect their sheriff immensely and he loves them even more!”

Pedicini was referring to internal polling that put Marceno as a front-runner if he would enter a race for Florida’s 19th District.

More

Pedicini poses with awards from the American Association of Political Consultants. (Courtesy: X/@anthonypedicini)
Florida Trident
/
Special to WGCU
Pedicini poses with awards from the American Association of Political Consultants. (Courtesy: X/@anthonypedicini)

Pedicini is also listed as a partner of SIMwins, LLC, a consulting firm.

Previous reports have listed committees paying SIMwins ranging from the Donald Trump-aligned Make America Great Again PAC to the Republican Party of Florida to the Friends of (Lee County Sheriff) Carmine Marceno.

A 2024 report by The Florida Trident said Pedicini's firm has counted among its individual clients former Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and a slew of state Legislators, including Sen. Danny Burgess (R-Zephyrhills), Rep. Alex Andrade (R-Miami), and Rep. Jennifer Canady (R-Lakeland), among many others.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Elections WGCU NewsElectionFlorida Congressional District 19Byron DonaldsCarmine Marceno
Michael Braun
mbraun@wgcu.org
See stories by Michael Braun
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU