Some Southwest Florida areas prepping for cold temps again

Hendry County Emergency Management, in partnership with the Clewiston Police Department is opening Warming Stations for individuals seeking relief from the cold weather. These locations will offer a warm, safe environment, along with coffee or hot chocolate. Blankets will also be available for those in need.

Please be aware that the Warming Stations are intended for short-term relief only. Anyone needing assistance is encouraged to visit a station to stay warm and safe during cold conditions.

LaBelle:

United Way Resiliency Hub 133 N. Bridge Street

8PM-02/05/2026 to 6AM-02/06/2026

Persons wishing to take advantage of the warming shelter must check in by 11 PM

Clewiston Police Department:

300 S. Berner Road

The Clewiston Police Department will have its lobby open throughout the night and daily until the cold weather subsides.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.