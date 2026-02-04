© 2026 WGCU News
Some Southwest Florida areas prepping for cold temps again

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published February 4, 2026 at 5:02 PM EST

Hendry County Emergency Management, in partnership with the Clewiston Police Department is opening Warming Stations for individuals seeking relief from the cold weather. These locations will offer a warm, safe environment, along with coffee or hot chocolate. Blankets will also be available for those in need.

Please be aware that the Warming Stations are intended for short-term relief only. Anyone needing assistance is encouraged to visit a station to stay warm and safe during cold conditions.

LaBelle:
United Way Resiliency Hub 133 N. Bridge Street
8PM-02/05/2026 to 6AM-02/06/2026
Persons wishing to take advantage of the warming shelter must check in by 11 PM

Clewiston Police Department:
300 S. Berner Road
The Clewiston Police Department will have its lobby open throughout the night and daily until the cold weather subsides.

WGCU Staff
