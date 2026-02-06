NASCAR’s Josh Williams revved up for new season

Very few states allow stock car drivers to chase their dreams like Florida. The annual NASCAR season kicks off at the Daytona Speedway.

For Port Charlotte hometown legend Josh Williams, there’s no place like The Sunshine State to kick off a new season, which will offer a fresh start. After being released by his team last year midseason, Williams has joined up with a familiar racing family to remain one of the fan favorite competitors on the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series circuit.

WGCU’s Teddy Byrne caught up with Williams to talk about how his past experiences have led to him being a leader on and off the track.

