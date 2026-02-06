Ave Maria clinic numbers reflect slowing of measles cases, last positive case was Monday; vaccination recommended

An outbreak of measles cases among students at Ave Maria University in Collier County is apparently on the decline.

The Mater Dei Clinic at the Collier County institution reported Friday that there had been no new testing in the last 72 hours. Additionally, the clinic reported that the last positive case reported had been on Monday, February 2.

Overall, the clinic reported 20 people had reported positive test results there. All those who tested positive were university students, the clinic said.

Individuals who may have been exposed, or who are interested in preventive options may contact DOH-Collier. Pre and post-exposure options will be available for all ages, Monday through Friday, at the Naples and Immokalee locations.

The numbers of cases are not reflected in state measles case statistics as the numbers are reported monthly and the last filing was made Jan. 29.

Official state health department statistics confirmed, as of Jan. 31, there were 15 cases of measles statewide, with four in Collier and Duval counties, and one in Alachua, Broward, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Miami-Dade and St. Johns counties.

More on measles from the Department of Health-Collier can be found here.

Other cases

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention As of January 29, 588 confirmed* measles cases were reported in the United States in 2026. Among these, 585 measles cases were reported by 17 jurisdictions: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. A total of 3 measles cases were reported among international visitors to the United States.

There have been 2 new outbreaks** reported in 2026, and 94% of confirmed cases (550 of 588) are outbreak-associated (8 from outbreaks in 2026 and 542 from outbreaks that started in 2025).

For the full year of 2025, a total of 2,267 confirmed* measles cases was reported in the United States. Among these, 2,242 measles cases were reported by 45 jurisdictions: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York City, New York State, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. A total of 25 measles cases were reported among international visitors to the United States.

There were 49 outbreaks** reported in 2025, and 89% of confirmed cases (2,020 of 2,267) are outbreak-associated. For comparison, 16 outbreaks were reported during 2024 and 69% of cases (198 of 285) were outbreak-associated.

*CDC is aware of probable measles cases being reported by jurisdictions. However, the data on this page only includes confirmed cases jurisdictions have notified to CDC.

**CDC reports the cumulative number of measles outbreaks (defined as 3 or more related cases) that have occurred this year in the U.S.; states have the most up-to-date information about cases and outbreaks in their jurisdictions.

Real-time measles updates from states

Find more real-time updates of measles cases reported by:

In Lee County, where one case has been reported as of Jan. 29, Lee Health said that in light of measles activity increasing in parts of Southwest Florida it is taking proactive steps to prepare for the possibility of additional cases in the region and to protect patients, staff, and visitors across its facilities. Alongside public health partners, Lee Health continues to monitor the situation closely.

A news release, issued by Lee Health spokesperson Jaclyn Bevis, said that "Currently, Lee Health has no confirmed cases of measles. However, given the highly contagious nature of the virus, we are prioritizing community awareness, prevention, and readiness. Our clinical teams continue to follow established infection prevention protocols and coordinate with public health partners."

Furthermore, the release said that measles is a serious viral illness that can spread easily through the air and can lead to complications, particularly for young children, pregnant individuals, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms may include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a distinctive rash that spreads from the face downward.

Vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent measles. Individuals who wish to be vaccinated for themselves or their families should contact their primary care provider or the Florida Department of

Health. The Department of Health is offering MMR immunization free of charge to those interested in receiving a vaccine.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to measles and is experiencing symptoms — such as high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, or rash — should call their primary care provider or the

Department of Health first before going to a medical office, urgent care, or hospital. Calling ahead allows healthcare teams to take appropriate precautions to protect others and limit the spread of the infection.

Avoiding measles

The CDC's advice mirrored Lee Health saying that the best way to protect against measles is to get the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Children may get the measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (MMRV) vaccine instead, which protects against chickenpox too.

Most people who are vaccinated with MMR & MMRV will be protected for life. Vaccines and high rates of vaccination have made these diseases much less common in the United States.

There are two vaccines that protect against measles, mumps, and rubella. Both MMR and MMRV vaccines may be given at the same time as other vaccines.

MMR contains a combination of measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines.

Two MMR vaccines are available for use in the United States: M-M-R II and PRIORIX. Both are recommended similarly and considered interchangeable.

MMRV contains a combination of measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (chickenpox) vaccines.

The MMRV vaccine is only licensed for use in children who are 12 months through 12 years of age.

For more about this disease, check at https://www.cdc.gov/measles/signs-symptoms/index.html

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you. The Associated Press and NPR contributed to this report. WGCU Culture and Connections reporter Elizabeth Andarge and Managing editor Mike Braun contributed to this report.