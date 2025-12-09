© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Art Center Sarasota 'Paradise' group show a visual exploration of utopia, beauty and escapism

WGCU | By Tom Hall
Published December 9, 2025 at 5:21 PM EST
Three works from 'Paradise' art exhibition at Arts Center Sarasota
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
From serene landscapes to fantastical realms, 'Paradise' showcases compelling interpretations of what paradise can be—personal, poetic, or provocative.

“Paradise” is one of four exhibitions currently on view at Art Center Sarasota. The exhibition is a visual exploration of utopia, beauty, and escapism – a forum in which artists imagine and create visions of a perfect world. From serene landscapes to fantastical realms, “Paradise” showcases compelling interpretations of what paradise can be — personal, poetic, or provocative.

Viewer at Art Center Sarasota
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Viewer at Art Center Sarasota

The group show was curated by Robyn Holl.

She also judged the show, awarding first place to Lina Rincon’s 2024 modernist acrylic on canvas, “Coalition of Light.” Rincon also has a second painting in the exhibition, “Transcendent” (2024).

Lina Rincon's 'Coalition of Light' 2024.
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Lina Rincon's 'Coalition of Light' 2024.

Isabelle Simon took second place for her digital photograph, “The Other Side” (2025), with third place going to “Tides of Light,” a porcelain and gold luster composition mounted on board by Margaret Foy Meinhart.

Isabelle Simon took second place for her digital photograph, “The Other Side” (2025).
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Isabelle Simon took second place for her digital photograph, “The Other Side” (2025).

Other notable artworks and the 72 pieces on display include merit award recipient “1893 Meets 2024” by Jihye Shin, “Echoes of Ophelia” by fine art photographer Jennifer Talley, mixed media photograph “Energy is Eternal Delight” by Helane Blumfield, “In & Out” oil on canvas by Theodore Morris and Liz Cole’s “Field of Joy.”

'Echoes of Ophelia' by fine art photographer Jennifer Talley.
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
'Echoes of Ophelia' by fine art photographer Jennifer Talley

Holl is a visual artist. Her paintings and collages demonstrate energetic movement and vibrant coloration.

Her work has been exhibited locally and internationally. Exhibitions include Visionary Women at the Columbia Art Center in 2019, 2020, and 2022, The Art of Abstraction in 2018, and Colorful Spirit in Historic Ellicott City in 2017.

Mixed media photograph “Energy is Eternal Delight” by Helane Blumfield.
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Mixed media photograph “Energy is Eternal Delight,” by Helane Blumfield

Holl has also held solo exhibitions in Sarajevo and Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina and a show featuring her travels, “The Balkans,” in Brooklyn, New York.

She holds an MFA from Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and a BFA from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. She is currently the cultural curator at Art Ovation Hotel Autograph Collection in Sarasota.

Liz Cole’s 'Field of Joy'
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Liz Cole’s 'Field of Joy'

“Paradise” is on display through Jan. 10.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.
Art Center Sarasota
