WGCU's Guide to Christmas shows at Southwest Florida community and equity theaters

From Marco Island to Sarasota, here are the 19 Christmas shows onstage this holiday season at Southwest Florida community and equity theaters:

Sidesplitting selections form David Sedaris’ “Holidays on Ice” are being read in the Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island. Directed by Brett Marston, those selections include “Front Row Center with Thaddeus Bristol,” “Based Upon A True Story,” “Christmas Means Giving” and “The Cow and the Turkey.” Opens Dec. 5 and runs through Dec. 14. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/holidays-on-ice/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” is at Gulfshore Playhouse through Dec. 21. The 1954 classic film comes to life onstage, full of singing and tapping, in this unforgettable musical theatre spectacular. Journey to a picturesque Vermont lodge where two Army pals are determined to put on the Christmas show of a lifetime and even find love along the way. Featuring iconic Irving Berlin standards like “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “Sisters,” and the title song, “White Christmas” it's the perfect holiday treat for the whole family. For tickets, telephone 941-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7756/34601.

“Home for the Holidays” plays at TheatreZone in North Naples Dec. 19-21. TheatreZone’s original musical extravaganza is a Southwest Florida tradition celebrating its ninth annual production. The show delights audiences with beloved traditional and popular Christmas songs, sparkling and elaborate costumes, and Christmas-themed scenery. The cast combines professional Equity performers and a few young stars of the future, adding charm and fun to the performances. For tickets, telephone 888-966-3352 or visit https://theatre.zone/shows/#home-for-the-holidays-2025.

“Once Upon a Christmastime” by Southwest Florida Theatre is at the Music & Arts Community Center until Dec. 6. “Once Upon a Christmastime” is a brand-new holiday musical conceived by Producer Andrew M. Kurtz and created by Julie Carver, music director of the Southwest Florida Theatre Company. Inspired by the timeless world of Grimms' Fairy Tales, this enchanting story follows beloved characters as they embark on a heartwarming search for the true meaning of Christmas. Featuring cherished holiday songs and captivating storytelling, this festive journey sparkles with joy, wonder, and a touch of happily ever after — a magical experience for audiences of all ages. For tickets, visit https://gulfcoastsymphony.org/ or telephone 239-277-1700.

“A Christmas Story” is at Broadway Palm through Dec. 28. Based on the wildly popular holiday movie, “A Christmas Story” follows a bespectacled boy named Ralphie whose only Christmas wish is an Official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-shot Range Model Air Rifle. The infamous scenes from the movie such as the prized leg lamp, pink bunny pajamas, an irritable department store Santa, a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole, along with splashy production numbers make this the perfect holiday treat for the whole family. For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/a-christmas-story/.

“Winter Wonderettes” is in the Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre through Dec. 28. The fabulous Winter Wonderettes are back, bringing cheer to the Harper’s Hardware holiday party. With classic ‘60s holiday hits, hilarious mishaps, and a dash of Christmas magic, this fun-filled musical is filled with laughs and heartwarming moments. For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/winter-wonderettes/.

“The Nutcracker” is in the Children’s Theatre at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Dec. 2-24. A young girl is given a beautiful nutcracker and she dreams that it comes to life, whisks her to a magical land and battles against the Mouse King and his army. The nutcracker defeats the mouse king and is transformed into a prince. For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-nutcracker/.

“A Christmas Carol” opens Dec. 11 at Fort Myers Theatre and runs through Dec. 30. Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken (“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” “Disney’s Little Mermaid” and “Little Shop of Horrors”) and Lynn Ahrens (“Ragtime,” “Seussical,” “Once on This Island”) breathe fantastic new life into the classic tale of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” For tickets, telephone 239-323-6570 or visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/.

“Ho! Ho! Ho! The Christmas Show” opens Dec. 2 at Players Circle Theatre and runs through Dec. 21. A favorite holiday tradition is back and better than ever! Come celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with this original musical revue brimming with love, laughter, and all your favorite holiday songs. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/ho-ho-ho-the-christmas-show/.

“The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge,” by Mark Brown, opens in Florida Repertory Theater's Historic Arcade Theatre and runs through Dec. 21. This delightful and zany holiday comedy by the author of “Around the World in 80 Days” takes place a year after Ebeneezer Scrooge’s miraculous transformation. The entertaining and family-friendly story is set in a courtroom where Scrooge is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. The allegations include breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. As the story unfolds the plot takes a surprising twist unleashing a series of events filled with laughs, heart, and nostalgic flashbacks to the original Dickens holiday classic. Filled with gentle life lessons, holiday mirth, and plenty of comedy, the play is an ingenious and joyous holiday treat for the entire family! For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://www.floridarep.org/show/the-trial-of-ebenezer-scrooge/.

“Jingle & Mingle: A Children’s Holiday Cabaret” is at Florida Repertory’s historic Arcade Theatre on Dec. 14. The event features holiday and seasonal-inspired songs performed by 40 Florida Rep education students ages 5 to 16. The program is directed by Monique Caldwell and Megan Leonard, with music directed by Earl Sparrow, who will accompany the performers on the piano. The program runs approximately an hour and includes a dozen holiday song favorites such as “Christmas Time is Here,” “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” and more. A photo opportunity with “Santa” will take place in the lobby during intermission. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://www.floridarep.org/show/jingle-mingle-a-childrens-holiday-cabaret/.

“Clown Bar Christmas,” by Adam Szymkowicz, opens Dec. 4 at The Laboratory Theater of Florida and runs through Dec. 21. The clowns have all come home for the holidays! Set before the events of Clown Bar, Clown Bar Christmas tells the story of clowns. . . in a bar. . . at Christmas. There’s more to it, but you’ll have to venture into the seedy underbelly of clown crime to see for yourself. Definitely not appropriate for children, this production is a collaboration between The Laboratory Theater of Florida and Theatre Conspiracy. For tickets, telephone 239-291- 2905 or visit https://www.purplepass.com/events/316547-clown-bar-christmas!-dec-5th-2025.

“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” opens Dec. 12 at Cultural Park Theatre and runs through Dec. 21. "White Christmas" follows veterans Bob and Phil, who pursue two singing sisters to a Vermont lodge owned by their former Army commander. Featuring songs like “Blue Skies” and “White Christmas,” this heartwarming musical is perfect for audiences of all ages. For tickets, visit https://culturalparktheatre.org/show/white-christmas/ or telephone 239-772-5862.

“Christmas Cabaret” along with coffee, canollis and Christmas carols are at The Cape Café Dessert Theatre Dec. 4-28. All tickets are $28 and include coffee and dessert. For tickets, telephone 239-363-0848.

“The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular,” by Bo Wilson, opens at Firehouse Community Theatre on Dec. 5 and runs through Dec. 14. Christmas is only three weeks away and the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood are preparing for Second Trinity Church’s annual Christmas Spectacular but they’re having trouble staying focused. For tickets, visit https://firehousecommunitytheatre.org/ or telephone 863-675-3066.

“A Christmas Carol” is at Venice Theatre Dec. 4-21. Venice Theatre’s original musical version of “A Christmas Carol” is celebrating 25 years. Renew your appreciation of life with Dickens’ timeless story of redemption and rebirth. Starring Brad Wages in his seventh year as Ebenezer Scrooge. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/a-christmas-carol/ or telephone 941-488-1115.

“Deck the Halls” is at Florida Studio Children’s Theatre in the Keating Theatre through Dec. 24. With palm trees wrapped in lights, sand snowmen, original songs, sketches and interactive fun, this all-new edition of “Deck the Halls” captures the magic of Christmas and Hanukkah in the Sunshine State. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/26deck-the-halls/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-2.

“It’s a Blunderful Life: An Improvised Hallmark Movie” is at Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab through Dec. 20. It's the most blunderful time of the year! With no script, no plan, and no clue what's coming next, a quick-witted cast spins an entire Hallmark movie on the spot. From tropey meet-cutes to Christmas tree farm drama, get ready for a holiday movie gone wildly off the rails. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/its-a-blunderful-life.

“Black Nativity” is in the Donnelly Theatre at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe through Dec. 21. Written by Langston Hughes, “Black Nativity” tells the story of the birth of Christ from an African American lens. The play’s message is universal and belongs to everyone who has ever needed hope, ever sought home, ever dreamed of a world where love wins. This year’s version of “Black Nativity” at Westcoast Black Theatre troupe features new faces and voices, including some Stage of Discovery youth performers. For tickets, visit https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/langston-hughes-black-nativity/ or telephone 941-366-1505.

“All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” opens in the Historic Asolo Theatre Dec. 5 and runs through Dec. 19. The Western Front. Christmas. A German soldier sets down his rifle and steps into No Man’s Land, singing “Silent Night.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of fellowship, music, and peace, told in the words and the songs of the men who lived it. Peter Rothstein’s salute to unsung heroes of The Great War returns to the Historic Asolo Theater after a sell-out run last season. For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/all-is-calm-the-christmas-truce-of-1914/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

