'Winter Wonderettes' and 'Blunderful Life' improv headline shows onstage the week of November 24

This week, three shows open and 12 continue their runs at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Media and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre With palm trees wrapped in lights, sand snowmen, original songs and interactive fun, 'Deck the Halls' captures the magic of Christmas and Hanukkah in the Sunshine State.

“Deck the Halls” [Florida Studio Children’s Theatre in the Keating Theatre]: With palm trees wrapped in lights, sand snowmen, and festive tunes, this new edition of “Deck the Halls” captures the magic of Christmas and Hanukkah in the Sunshine State. Filled with original songs, sketches, and interactive fun, this beloved family tradition is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit. Opens Nov. 29. Runs through Dec. 24. This week’s shows are Saturday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. and noon and Sunday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/26deck-the-halls/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-2.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'It's a Blunderful Life: An Improvised Hallmark Movie' is performed in Bowne's Lab at Florida Studio Theatre.

“It’s a Blunderful Life: An Improvised Hallmark Movie” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: It's the most blunderful time of the year! With no script, no plan, and no clue what's coming next, a quick-witted cast spins an entire faux Hallmark movie on the spot. From tropey meet-cutes to Christmas tree farm drama, get ready for a holiday movie gone wildly off the rails. Opens Nov. 29. Runs through Dec. 20. This week’s performance is Saturday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/its-a-blunderful-life.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre The fabulous Winter Wonderettes are back, bringing cheer to the Harper’s Hardware holiday party.

“Winter Wonderettes” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: The fabulous Winter Wonderettes are back, bringing festive cheer to the Harper’s Hardware holiday party. With classic ‘60s holiday hits, hilarious mishaps, and a dash of Christmas magic, this fun-filled musical is filled with laughs and heartwarming moments. Join the Wonderettes for a rockin’ good time that will have you singing along and feeling the holiday spirit all season long. Opens Nov. 27. Runs through Dec. 28. This week’s shows include both a Thanksgiving matinee (1 p.m.) and evening (7:30 p.m.) performance; Friday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/winter-wonderettes/.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'A Christmas Story' is at Broadway Palm through December 28.

“A Christmas Story” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Based on the wildly popular holiday movie, “A Christmas Story” follows a bespectacled boy named Ralphie whose only Christmas wish is an Official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-shot Range Model Air Rifle. The infamous scenes from the movie such as the prized leg lamp, pink bunny pajamas, an irritable department store Santa, a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole, along with splashy production numbers make this the perfect holiday treat for the whole family. Runs through Dec. 28. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/a-christmas-story/.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 'Black Nativity' is in the Donnelly Theatre at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe through Dec. 21.

“Black Nativity” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: Written by Langston Hughes, “Black Nativity” tells the story of the birth of Christ from an African American lens. That notwithstanding, the play’s message is universal and belongs to everyone who has ever needed hope, ever sought home, ever dreamed of a world where love wins. This year’s version of “Black Nativity” at Westcoast Black Theatre troupe features new faces and voices, including some Stage of Discovery youth performers. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe producing reimagined version of Langston Hughes’ ‘Black Nativity.’” Runs through Dec. 21. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/langston-hughes-black-nativity/ or telephone 941-366-1505.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Through music, humor, and heart this hit Broadway musical reminds us that kindness can bring people together in the unlikeliest of times.

“Come from Away” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: “Come from Away” tells the inspiring true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in the remote town of Gander, Newfoundland, in the aftermath of September 11, 2001. As fear and uncertainty gripped the world, the people of Gander responded with open arms. Through music, humor, and heart this hit Broadway musical celebrates the power of human connection, reminds us that kindness can bring people together in the unlikeliest of times, and affirms that hope can arise in the unlikeliest places. Runs through Sunday, Dec. 28. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 28 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 29 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 30 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://tickets.asolorep.org/6933/6945 or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality.

“Feeling Good” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Swing into an evening of style, swagger, and timeless charm with “Feeling Good,” a high-energy celebration of modern crooners. From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality. Savor swingin’ favorites like “Come Fly With Me” and “It Had to Be You,” fresh hits like “Home” and “Moondance,” and delightfully cheeky numbers such as “Stuff Like That There” and “Me and Mrs. Jones.” Equal parts class and sass, “Feeling Good” will leave you – well – feeling good. For more, hear/read “Florida Studio Theatre’s tribute to the crooner has Court Cabaret audiences ‘Feeling Good.’” Runs through Feb. 1, 2026. This week’s shows are Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/feeling-good/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse The 1954 classic film comes to life on the Gulfshore Playhouse stage in this unforgettable musical theatre spectacular.

“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: This holiday season, don’t dream of a white Christmas, experience one in Naples. The 1954 classic film comes to life onstage, full of singing and tapping, in this unforgettable musical theatre spectacular. Journey to a picturesque Vermont lodge where two Army pals are determined to put on the Christmas show of a lifetime and even find love along the way. Featuring iconic Irving Berlin standards like “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “Sisters,” and the title song, “White Christmas” is the perfect holiday treat for the whole family. Runs through Dec. 21. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 30 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7756/34601.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players With its unforgettable songs and the March sisters’ inspiring journey, this cherished classic is the perfect way to embrace the joy and spirit of togetherness this season.

“Little Women: The Musical” [The Naples Players]: Louisa May Alcott’s beloved story of the adventures of the four March sisters is brought to vivid musical life in “Little Women: The Musical.” The Civil War is in full swing, and the March sisters -- Meg, the oldest, a romantic, the spirited and tomboyish Jo, sweet and loving Beth, and irascible, playful Amy -- live in Concord, Massachusetts with their Marmee while their father is on the battlefield. Filled with adventure (both lived and imagined), heartbreak, and a deep sense of hope, the struggle of these “Little Women” to find their own voices mirrors the growing pains of a young America. With buoyant, joyful melodies, memorable characters, and a big-hearted message, “Little Women” reminds us that “sometimes when you dream, your dreams come true.” With its unforgettable songs and the March sisters’ inspiring journey, this cherished classic is the perfect way to embrace the joy and spirit of togetherness this season. Runs through Dec. 21. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://viadukt-app.naplesplayers.org/events/4316.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Media and Public Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Lucky $tiff' is onstage in Gompertz Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre through December 28.

“Lucky $tiff” [Florida Studio Theatre in Gompertz Theatre]: This is a comedic murder mystery, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds, and a corpse in a wheelchair. An unassuming English shoe salesman who is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit six million dollars. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn...or else his uncle's gun-toting ex! Based on “The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo” by Michael Butterworth. First Produced by Playwrights Horizons, Inc. Off-Broadway in 1988. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘Lucky $tiff’ is a musical farce with heart.” Runs through Dec. 28. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/lucky-stiff/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre 'Monsters of the American Cinema' concludes its run at Urbanite Theatre on Dec. 7.

“Monsters of the American Cinema” [Urbanite Theatre]: Remy Washington, a Black man and widower, has inherited both a drive-in movie theater and the responsibility of raising Pup, his late husband’s straight, white teenage son. The two forge a strong bond around a shared love of classic American monster movies, but when Remy discovers that Pup has been tormenting a gay classmate, their relationship begins to fracture, and the real horrors surface. Beneath the flickering glow of the drive-in screen, “Monsters of the American Cinema” becomes a haunting, funny, and unexpectedly tender tale of fatherhood and loss that the Los Angeles Times hails as “exhilarating.” For more, hear/read on WGCU, “’Monsters of the American Cinema’ at Urbanite Theatre takes audiences on journey through fatherhood, loss and queerness.” Runs through Dec. 7. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 303 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-321-1398 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1238915.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony 'Once Upon a Christmastime' by Southwest Florida Theatre is at the Music & Arts Community Center until December 6.

“Once Upon a Christmastime” [Southwest Florida Theatre at the Music & Arts Community Center]: “Once Upon a Christmastime” is a new holiday musical conceived by Producer Andrew M. Kurtz and created by Julie Carver, Music Director of the Southwest Florida Theatre Company. Inspired by the timeless world of Grimm’s Fairy Tales, this enchanting story follows beloved characters as they embark on a heartwarming search for the true meaning of Christmas. Featuring cherished holiday songs and captivating storytelling, this festive journey sparkles with joy, wonder, and a touch of happily ever after — a magical experience for audiences of all ages. For more, read/hear on WGCU, “SWFL Theatre’s ‘Once Upon a Christmastime’ is Grimms’ fairy tales meets ‘Gift of the Magi.” Runs through Dec. 6. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://gulfcoastsymphony.org/ or telephone 239-277-1700.

“Over the Tavern” [Charlotte Players]: The first in a trilogy of plays about the Pazinski family, “Over the Tavern” is set in autumn 1959. The idealism of the decade is starting to fade, which in many ways mirrors what’s going on in the Pazinski family’s Buffalo apartment: father Chet is burned out, mom Ellen is facing the challenges of motherhood, and their four kids are facing their own challenges. With easily-recognizable characters (visit here for a description of each) and relatable family drama, Tom Dudzick’s comedy-drama is a popular staple of community and regional theatres around the United States. Runs through Dec. 14. This week’s performances are Saturday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and Sunday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.charlotteplayers.org/tickets/buy-tickets/ or telephone 941-255-1022.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre Jessica Dickey’s fictional exploration of the Nickel Mines Schoolhouse Shooting is a tale of redemption.

“The Amish Project” [Venice Theatre]: Jessica Dickey’s fictional exploration of the Nickel Mines Schoolhouse Shooting is a tale of redemption that forges a path of forgiveness and compassion in the aftermath of inexplicable violence. Contains discussion of a horrific event, strong adult language, implied violence, sound effects of gunshots, and haze. Small children not allowed admission. Pre-teens must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Runs through Dec. 7. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000GYHQD2A5.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Media and Public Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre’s 'Three Pianos' is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic.

“Three Pianos” [Florida Studio Theatre]: They broke the rules. They rewrote the charts. And they made us all believe that a single piano could change everything. Florida Studio Theatre’s “Three Pianos” is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic. From Billy Joel to Stevie Wonder, from Carole King to Sara Bareilles, these are the performers who refused to play by the rules — using melody, rhythm, and poetry to redefine what popular music could be. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, “Three Pianos” honors the legacy of the great piano storytellers. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates piano legends who refused to play by the rules.” Runs through March 29, 2026. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/three-pianos/subscribe-to-winter-cab-2.

