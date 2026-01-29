Cold snaps can negatively impact mental health, FGCU expert says

We Floridians aren't used to chilly weather, which makes cold snaps challenging for our bodies and minds to adjust to. Low temperatures can keep us indoors and away from our routines, like socializing and exercising.

Florida Gulf Coast University Social Work Professor Ariella VanHara says this can negatively impact mental health for those who thrive on structure.

"There are some people who are more prone to depression in the winter months just because of lack of sunlight, lack of opportunity to be outside, or socialization," VanHara said. "When you're isolating, you tend to be more in your thoughts. It could lead to ruminating and maybe increased symptoms of depression and anxiety."

The nervous system, which includes the brain, spinal cord and nerves, regulates the body when it's experiencing stress. Sudden changes in routine, including sharp decreases in temperature and a lack of vitamin D caused by low sunlight, can dysregulate the nervous system. This can cause physical symptoms.

"Let's say my thoughts are ruminating, it might cause my cortisol levels to rise, which then cause more internal stress," VanHara said. "That impacts everything. Our blood pressure, heart rate. Your body's unable to relax."

Not having suitable clothing for cold weather can bring discomfort when outdoors during a cold snap. This paired with increased utility costs from heating makes low income households more vulnerable to weather-related mental health concerns.

If your emotional wellbeing is affected by the cold, VanHara suggests finding ways to reincorporate structure into your day-to-day life. However, it can be as easy as finding joy in something small.

"Sometimes it can just be binge watching a show that you find really enjoyable and mindless, but it brings you calm and peace," VanHara said. "It might be having a hot chocolate and being able to sit down in peace and quiet and maybe read a book. It depends on the person."

