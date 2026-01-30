Third Florida panther death reported in 2026; suspected vehicle strike in Polk County

A third panther death is being reported by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, the suspected victim of a vehicle collision.

The injured 3-year-old, male Florida panther was rescued on January 28 in Polk County in Central Florida by ZooTampa, at the direction of the FWC, for treatment and assessment by their veterinary team.

Due to the severity of his injuries, the panther was humanely euthanized on Thursday (January 29) Two previous panther deaths were recorded this month in Collier County.

The remains of an eight-month-old female Florida panther were collected Jan. 17 north of Naples Heritage Golf & Country Club on Collier Boulevard.

The suspected cause of death was a vehicle collision.

Another female panther, a 1.5 to 2 year-old animal, was found Jan. 9, likely struck and killed by a vehicle.

If you have spotted an injured, sick or dead panther, please report it to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). Prompt reporting of injured or sick panthers and/or vehicle collisions with panthers will allow panther biologists to respond in a timely manner. Biologists also gain valuable information by examining panther remains.

Florida residents can support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a "Protect the Panther" license plate. Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for the FWC’s research and management of Florida panthers.

Vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers. The FWC encourages motorists to slow down and observe all posted speed limits, especially in panther zones, which are in place in several counties across South Florida and coincide with areas where panthers are known to cross. These panther speed zones help ensure the survival of the endangered Florida panther and protect motorists from personal injury.

