Preparing for NASA’s return to the moon on a manned flight

Recently, NASA rolled out the shuttle for the Artemis II mission that will begin the process of bringing man back to the moon. Next month, the window will officially be open for a manned flight that will circumnavigate Earth’s closest celestial partner to track potential landing sites for an official moon landing.

However, there’s still a lot that needs to be done to ensure the mission will be conducted safely. WGCU’s Kate Cronin sat with Brendan Byrne, assistant news director of Central Florida Public Media and host of the podcast “Are We There Yet?”, to explain why we want to return to the moon and what to expect from the next NASA adventure.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.