Preparing for NASA’s return to the moon on a manned flight

WGCU | By WGCU News,
Kate Cronin
Published January 30, 2026 at 6:31 AM EST

Recently, NASA rolled out the shuttle for the Artemis II mission that will begin the process of bringing man back to the moon. Next month, the window will officially be open for a manned flight that will circumnavigate Earth’s closest celestial partner to track potential landing sites for an official moon landing.

However, there’s still a lot that needs to be done to ensure the mission will be conducted safely. WGCU’s Kate Cronin sat with Brendan Byrne, assistant news director of Central Florida Public Media and host of the podcast “Are We There Yet?”, to explain why we want to return to the moon and what to expect from the next NASA adventure.

Science/Tech WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusNASAArtemisSpaceSpace CoastKennedy Space CenterMoon
