Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe producing reimagined version of Langston Hughes' 'Black Nativity'

Poet Langston Hughes is commonly associated with the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s. But he was also a prominent voice of the Black Arts Movement, which was in its infancy in 1961 when Hughes penned “Black Nativity.” Nate Jacobs, who founded and is Producing Artistic Director at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, provides context.

“He wrote an outline format for a gospel cantata play that celebrates the birth of Christ,” Jacobs noted. “It’s done all over the world using gospel music to tell the story of the nativity. We started doing it here at WBTT, oh my God, 20 years ago.”

“Black Nativity” was Hughes’ attempt to reclaim the story of Jesus’ birth for African Americans. Instead of depicting Jesus and the holy family as white, Hughes called for an entirely Black cast, including Mary and Joseph.

“The community just loves it,” Jacobs said. “It is an uplifting, high-spirited, wonderful, beautiful evening of gospel music and love and storytelling. The show involves poetry, of course, music and dance, and more than acting, a whole lot of words. It’s mostly done through music, dance movement, or both.”

This show is a mix of gospel, blues, spiritual and Christmas music paired with the poetry of Productions. But productions vary on a regional basis. Hughes intended it that way. The script provides a framework that includes plenty of room for innovation and improvisation, so Jacobs is tweaking this year’s version of the play.

“I'm calling it reimagined because I'm doing it in a very new stylistic way,” said Jacobs.

“I'm adding some new music that nobody has ever heard. So, it will be a new flair, a new reimagining on the show. We all need inspiration and uplift in our country these days, and we are intentionally doing that this season at WBTT.”

“Black Nativity” will inspire hope, joy, and peace. It will be performed in the Donnelly Theatre November 20 through December 21.

MORE INFORMATION

“Black Nativity” was first performed Off-Broadway on December 11, 1961, and was one of the first plays written by an African American to be staged on Broadway.

It’s original working title was “Wasn’t That a Mighty Day.”

The play originally included 27 songs, specified a choir of 160 singers and no set – only a platform of various levels, a star and a place for a manger.

One of the play’s anchor songs is “Go Tell It on the Mountain.” Staged as a processional, it typically opens and closes the show.

It has been performed in Boston since 1970 and is considered the longest-running production of Langston Hughes' "Black Nativity." A performance of the musical also has taken place in Seattle every Christmas season since 1998.

A film version directed by Kasi Lemmons and starring Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett was released on November 27, 2013.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Donnelly Theatre at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

This year’s version of “Black Nativity” at Westcoast Black Theatre troupe features new faces and voices, including some Stage of Discovery youth performers. While the Nativity story may be told through the lens of the African American experience, its message is universal and belongs to everyone who has ever needed hope, ever sought home, ever dreamed of a world where love wins.

