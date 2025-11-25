© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lee Health helps to build a better menu in the Testing Kitchen

WGCU | By WGCU News,
Cary Barbor
Published November 25, 2025 at 6:50 AM EST

Eating healthy is easier said than done. The idea of incorporating more fruits and vegetables into your diet can seem impossible when the world is filled with cookies, cakes and other items loaded with butter and sugar.

But at Lee Health, their Teaching Kitchen is offering classes to help people make better choices with food, without sacrificing flavor. They’ve been so successful, the program was recently accepted into the Teaching Kitchen Collaborative, aligning with similar programs around the country.

WGCU’s Cary Barbor visited a class to see what’s on the menu.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Health SWFL In FocusWGCU NewsLee HealthCookingFoodNutritionHealth
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU