Lee Health helps to build a better menu in the Testing Kitchen

Eating healthy is easier said than done. The idea of incorporating more fruits and vegetables into your diet can seem impossible when the world is filled with cookies, cakes and other items loaded with butter and sugar.

But at Lee Health, their Teaching Kitchen is offering classes to help people make better choices with food, without sacrificing flavor. They’ve been so successful, the program was recently accepted into the Teaching Kitchen Collaborative, aligning with similar programs around the country.

WGCU’s Cary Barbor visited a class to see what’s on the menu.

