Lee County Domestic Animal Services offers free microchipping

Give your pet the gift of safety at Lee County Domestic Services during the month of December. Animal Services is offering free microchipping to help ensure pets are safe and easily identifiable. From Dec. 1 through Dec. 30, pet owners can receive this no-cost service 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointments are necessary.

In addition, Animal Services will host a special microchip event 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Outreach Center located at the Miromar Outlets, 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Residents can have their pets microchipped or scanned to confirm their contact information is up-to-date.

“Microchipping is a simple yet vital step to ensure your pet can be identified and returned home quickly if lost,” Animal Services Director Pablo Adorno said. “We’re proud to offer this service free-of-charge to help pet owners.”

Lee County Domestic Animal Services serves as the county’s only stray intake facility, providing care, shelter and second chances for thousands of animals each year. With community support, more pets can find their way to loving homes.

Adoptions take place at the shelter, 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers. Adoption hours are 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Adoption applications can be submitted electronically at www.leegov.com/animalservices/adopt. They can also be printed and faxed or brought to the shelter. Or they can be completed in person.

You can view adoptable animals at www.LeeLostPets.com. Follow Lee County Domestic Animal Services’ social media sites:

Not ready to adopt? The county has additional options for the community to help the shelter:



A robust fostering program; learn more at www.leegov.com/animalservices/foster

The Weekend Warrior program. This program lets community members give a shelter pet a break by fostering for a weekend or week. Learn more at www.leegov.com/animalservices/weekendwarrior

