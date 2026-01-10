A star gazing camping trip like few others at the southern tip of mainland Florida

Tickets for one youngster to camp for two nights under an unimaginable number of stars at the iconic Flamingo Campground are selling fast.

The campground at the southernmost tip of Everglades National Park, where it’s arguably as dark as dark can get in Florida, is home base for Two Nights Under the Stars, a camping weekend to help children appreciate the beauty and importance of Florida’s national parks.

Events include a “star party” with Doug Roberts, president of the Philip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, bat detecting, a birding hike, paddling, arts and crafts, painting, and a show by Ron Magill, goodwill ambassador of Zoo Miami.

“Two Nights Under the Stars welcomes the community into one of South Florida's iconic campgrounds,” Lulu Vilas, CEO of The Alliance for Florida’s National Parks, said. “It’s an approachable, inclusive way to welcome experienced campers and non-campers offering a variety of accommodations and guided experiences … while creating meaningful opportunities for people to connect with nature and each other.”

National Park Service / WGCU Flamingo Campground on the southern edge of penisular Florida

Hurricane-damaged buildings at the Flamingo Campground have been rebuilt as a lodge, restaurant, and visitor center designed to be more comfortable and more fun.

A late addition to the program is a fly-fishing demonstration by Chico Fernández, an acclaimed saltwater fly fisherman and leading figure in the sport. The first 20 people who sign up for the demonstration here will get tickets to it.

Two Nights Under The Stars will be held Jan. 23 to 25.

