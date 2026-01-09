First Florida panther death of 2026 reported; killed off I-75 in Collier

The Florida Wildlife Commission has reported the first Florida panther death of 2026, a one-and-a-half to two-year-old female found at a Collier County location.

The remains of the panther were collected on Jan. 9 along 1-75 slightly less than a mile from Collier Boulevard.

There were 18 such panther deaths reported in 2025, 17 of them by vehicle strikes.

If you have spotted an injured, sick or dead panther, please report it to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). Prompt reporting of injured or sick panthers and/or vehicle collisions with panthers will allow panther biologists to respond in a timely manner. Biologists also gain valuable information by examining panther remains.

Florida residents can support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a “Protect the Panther” license plate. Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for the FWC’s research and management of Florida panthers.

Vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers. The FWC encourages motorists to slow down and observe all posted speed limits, especially in panther zones, which are in place in several counties across South Florida and coincide with areas where panthers are known to cross. These panther speed zones help ensure the survival of the endangered Florida panther and protect motorists from personal injury.

