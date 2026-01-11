© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How to maintain your new year’s resolution

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published January 11, 2026 at 5:57 AM EST

As the calendar rolls into 2026, many people kicked off their new year with a resolution to better themselves. But while it’s ambitious to dream of a new exercise regimen, healthier diet or better control of your finances, many people will not maintain their life-changing promises.

According to the Baylor College of Medicine, 88% of people will dump their new year's resolutions by the second week of January. Functional Nutritionist and Certified Health Coach Danielle Pashko joins us to talk about some unique methods that will have you carrying your resolutions through the entirety of 2026.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Health WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusExerciseDietHealthYoga
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU