How to maintain your new year’s resolution

As the calendar rolls into 2026, many people kicked off their new year with a resolution to better themselves. But while it’s ambitious to dream of a new exercise regimen, healthier diet or better control of your finances, many people will not maintain their life-changing promises.

According to the Baylor College of Medicine, 88% of people will dump their new year's resolutions by the second week of January. Functional Nutritionist and Certified Health Coach Danielle Pashko joins us to talk about some unique methods that will have you carrying your resolutions through the entirety of 2026.

