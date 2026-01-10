Lee County health officials warn of intestinal bacteria in the water at Lynn Hall Memorial Beach

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is warning swimmers to stay out of the water at Lynn Hall Memorial Park on Fort Myers Beach.

Recent tests found high levels of the enterococcus bacteria in the water along the park.

Water quality testing in Southwest Florida sometimes turns up high concentrations of enterococcus bacteria, which are found inside the intestinal tracts of humans and animals. Often, the bacteria's presence is traced to animals doing what animals do where they do it, such as a grouping of bird droppings from a large flock, or a pod of dolphins excreting near the shore.

However, positive tests have also been traced to human sewage, whether due to a failure at a wastewater treatment plant, a break in a sewer pipe, or malfunctioning septic systems. Human waste contains far higher concentrations of enterococcus bacteria than wildlife waste.

Wildlife contamination might warrant a warning to stay out of the water for a day or two, but human sewage contamination often means longer warnings — and sometimes closures — of beaches. It also brings more serious health risks including gastroenteritis, respiratory infections, and skin infections.

Lee County health officials advise against any water-related activities at or near the park due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers.

The health officials said just getting in the water, walking along the water's edge, even being splashed by the water poses an increased risk of disease, particularly for the elderly, those with compromised immune systems, and young children. Animals are susceptible, too, so pets should be kept from reaching the waterline.

Elevated levels of enterococcus have been associated with an increased risk of diarrhea and abdominal pain.

Health officials also test for enterococcus as an "indicator bacteria," meaning if levels are high, it's assumed other nasty stuff is probably there, too — especially if it's from human sources.

Lee County health officials did not list the cause of the contamination at Lynn Hall Memorial Park, which is not unusual.

The advisory remains in effect until further notice.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a non-profit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

