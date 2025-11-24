The Great Thanksgiving Listen -- a StoryCorps holiday opportunity

The Great Thanksgiving Listen encourages people of all ages to create an oral history of our times by recording an interview with an elder, mentor, friend, or someone they admire.

This year, StoryCorps invites you to join the annual event — an opportunity for people to honor someone in their lives by preserving their story for future generations.

Since StoryCorps' founding in 2003, they've helped nearly 700,000 people across the country have meaningful conversations about their lives.

StoryCorps is an independent nonprofit, sharing select stories with the public through weekly broadcasts, a podcast, animated shorts, digital platforms, and best-selling books.

In 2015, StoryCorps launched The Great Thanksgiving Listen, a national initiative encouraging young people — and people of all ages — to help create an oral history of our country.

These interviews become part of the StoryCorps Archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress, creating a valuable resource for future historians and is now the largest single collection of human voices ever gathered.

Educators across the country often include The Great Listen in their curriculum, but anyone 13 or older can participate. Each year, thousands of individuals record StoryCorps conversations with loved ones over the holidays using a set of free tools: the StoryCorps App and StoryCorps Connect.

Take a moment to learn more.

