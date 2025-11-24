'Sunset Hunger' raises $1 million for Harry Chapin Food Bank

"Sunset Hunger," a private event to generate awareness and support for the growing hunger crisis in Southwest Florida, raised $1 million to support hunger-relief programs through Harry Chapin Food Bank.

Held Nov. 7 at St. Charles Yacht Club in Fort Myers, Sunset Hunger attracted nearly 100 supporters and featured cocktails, dinner, dancing and entertainment, along with live and silent auctions.

“For more than four decades, Harry Chapin Food Bank has been a lifeline for Southwest Florida, built on the belief that no one in our community should go hungry, but today, that mission demands something more,” said Richard LeBer, president and CEO of Harry Chapin Food Bank. “The rising cost of living and cutbacks in federal government funding are putting additional financial strains on local families. As a community, we must come together to make sure every child, family, senior and veteran has food on the dinner table tonight.”

Each month, Harry Chapin Food Bank distributes food to approximately 300,000 neighbors experiencing hunger through a Feeding Network of up to 175 agency partners.

Moderated by Rachel Pierce, Sunset Hunger was chaired by Tonja Murray, Marja Norris, Karen Weddell, Maria Wiles, Elaine Wilson and Sandy Youngquist. Event sponsors included Aurelia J. Bell, Dave and Cheryl Copham, Marja and Jerry Norris, Greg and Paula Rocque, Jim and Karen Weddell, and Mark and Maria Wiles, along with Artichoke & Company, Collaboratory, 5 Star Valet, Florida Trust Wealth Management, Harold’s, “I Dew” Events, Mark Loren Designs, Palm Printing, Priority Marketing, Shane Antalick Photography, Stilwell Enterprises & Restaurant Group and Wayne Wiles Floor Coverings.