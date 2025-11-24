© 2025 WGCU News
Thanksgiving meal tips, recipes, advice and more with Turkey Confidential and Milk Street Radio

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published November 24, 2025 at 5:29 AM EST
Harpster, Dayna
Frances Lam, The Splendid Table
File
Frances Lam, The Splendid Table

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show.

Francis Lam comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

This year's guests include Samin Nosrat, author of the James Beard Award–winning bestseller "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat" and the brand-new cookbook "Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love."

Evan Kleiman, chef, cookbook author, and host of KCRW’s Good Food.

Vivian Howard, award-winning author, chef, known for "This Will Make It Taste Good" and "Deep Run Roots."

Yossy Arefi, Brooklyn-based recipe developer and author of "Snacking Bakes and Snacking Cakes."

The show will air from 2-4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

For more episodes and information on The Splendid Table go here.

But, wait, there's more:

And, if you'd like more Thanksgiving Day food suggestions, Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Radio can offer tips on how to carve a turkey without losing the crispy skin, what kind of pie you should make if you’re sick of apple, what’s the world’s easiest pie crust and how to make samosas as a Thanksgiving side.

Listen in to chefs Jet Tila and Dominique Ansel as they join Chris Kimball to answer Thanksgiving cooking questions. Check here for the podcast.

Tags
Human Interest WGCU NewsFoodThanksgiving
